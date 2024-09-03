 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Android 15 has reached a turning point

By
Android 15 logo on a Google Pixel 8.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google is finally pushing Android 15 to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), marking a crucial milestone when companies begin prepping their respective software experiences for their smartphones and developers start fine-tuning their apps. As far as a public release, the stable public build of Android 15 will be released for compatible Pixel phones in the coming weeks.

Android 15 will also make its way to “devices from Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi in the coming months,” says Google. If you have a Pixel phone, you can install the Android 15 QPR1 Beta update to get a taste of what’s coming.

Recommended Videos

For folks who’ve plunked cash on the new Google Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro, the phones can finally be enrolled in the test program and have the update installed. But keep in mind that installing the QPR build requires a full system wipe before you can install the stable update upon its release.

Now that Android 15 has hit the AOSP repository, custom ROM makers can freely tweak or deploy it for their respective products. The source code is also available for analysis by academics, researchers, and enthusiasts from the Git repository.

Private Space option in app library of Android 15.
Private Space is one of the best features on Android 15. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

It was disappointing that Google didn’t push Android 15 with the new Pixel 9 series smartphones. Moreover, it seems we might have to wait until October. Google recently updated the details for the Android Beta Exit update, which mentions an October deadline for users registered in the beta testing phase to leave the beta ahead of the stable version’s release.

Android 15 introduces a long list of changes targeted at developers. These include deeper insight into app behavior, such as time spent on startup, launch temperature, and storage usage, improved PDF viewing capabilities and interactions, and the ability to control HDR content performance on compatible panels while viewing SDR content.

Another cool feature is automatic sound adjustment based on ambient noise levels within apps that handle audio in the AAC format. Users will also get more granular control over the LED flash intensity in image capture and torchlight mode. Finally, Google is changing the camera preview to ramp up the exposure, allowing users to see items in the dark.

Enabling notification cooldown in Android 15.
The notification cooldown system in Android 15. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

On the functional side, users can finally pin the taskbar at the bottom of the screen, a facility targeted at easing the multitasking experience for foldable phone and tablet users. Private Space, which lets users create a safe password-protected environment on their phones for sensitive apps, is a notable addition.

Speaking of privacy, users can finally fill in their account credentials or verify their identity with a single tap using the Passkeys system. Apps can also detect if the activity is being captured using any recording tool, allowing them to warn users about it.

We have been testing Android 15 for a while now and will soon share our key takeaways on how it reimagines the smartphone experience, especially on the Pixel 9 series devices.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
I took over 100 pictures with the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 8, and the results surprised me
A person holding the Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 8.

If you own a Google Pixel 8, you’re probably pretty pleased with the camera and the photos it takes -- but you’re also probably eyeing up the Google Pixel 9 with its cool new design and flashy AI features.

What about the camera? After all, they aren’t all that different on paper, so will it be worth upgrading if you take a lot of photos? I’ve taken over 100 pictures with both phones to see whether it’s worth changing.
Camera specs
Google Pixel 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
The Google Pixel 9a just leaked, and I’m already worried
Someone holding the Google Pixel 9.

The best things about the Google Pixel 9 are its fantastic build and arresting aesthetics. Yes, the camera bump is big, but it’s a signature element, and that two-tone metallic sheen is quite alluring. Now, imagine shrinking the camera island and flattening it so the whole assembly sits flush with the rear glass shell.

It doesn’t sound half-bad, right? Well, wait until you see the idea in the flesh. It looks like a half-baked wannabe that was abandoned midway through the design process. Earlier today, a fan page on Facebook shared alleged images of the upcoming Google Pixel 9a, and I'm almost distressed by what I saw.

Read more
When will my phone get Android 15? Here’s everything we know
The Android 15 logo on a smartphone.

Google has announced and shown off Android 15, which is the next major version of its mobile operating system. The development and release cycle of Android typically has a three-phase strategy, and that applies to Android 15 as well.

The first phase is always the Developer Preview phase, which happened earlier this year. It’s then followed by the more public Beta testing phase, and then the final, stable version comes out for everyone.

Read more