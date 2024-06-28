 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Android updates are about to get a lot easier

By
Android logo on a smartphone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Android updates are one of the most inconsistent things about being an Android phone user. It’s gotten better over the years, and generally, if you’re a Google Pixel or Samsung flagship owner, you can usually count on getting the latest updates at reasonable speed. The story is a little different if you own a phone in the midrange or budget lineup with an older chipset, let alone one that’s running on an Exynos or MediaTek processor. In that case, you might count on getting one or two big updates if you’re lucky, and probably not anything beyond that except maybe security updates.

It’s definitely a big problem that contributes to fragmentation and makes the Android experience less appealing compared to Apple, where you can generally rely on your phone getting the latest update for seven years, even if it may not get all the features. Fortunately, in a recent interview with Android Authority, a Qualcomm executive confirmed that it’s taking steps to ensure OEMs have an easier time updating their devices.

Recommended Videos

“One of the things we’ve been working on for the past several years with Google and with the OEMs is to change the structure of inline code — to kind of change the machinery for how we do those updates,” said Chris Patrick, SVP and General Manager of Handsets at Qualcomm. The idea behind this is to reduce the bottlenecks OEMs face trying to roll updates out to older devices.

Qualcomm logo at an event.
Kārlis Dambrāns / Flickr

“It is very complicated for a customer — an OEM — to get security updates, to get Android version updates, and then get it to every end user,” said Patrick. “It’s actually very expensive and very complicated.”

According to Qualcomm, the code optimization has actually been happening for years, but the company will make an official announcement about the changes later this year. It’s unlikely this optimization will be a golden bullet that solves Android software fragmentation entirely, but it’s good to see Qualcomm attempting to address the issue, even if, as it says, is not the main culprit for the issue.

It’s unclear what the timeline for this announcement will be, but Android Authority points out that in 2024, we have IFA Berlin in September and the Snapdragon Summit in October. The latter event would line up with Samsung’s launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. It would make perfect sense for Qualcomm to announce something on the software side after unveiling a new chipset. We’re likely to get more insight about the changes as we get closer to the fall.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
Qualcomm’s newest chip will supercharge budget Android phones
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 representation on an Android phone.

Qualcomm has introduced a new mid-tier smartphone silicon, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, that will be adopted by the likes of OnePlus in the coming months. It seems like a minor upgrade over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, but the changes are actually quite comprehensive.

The company notes that for the first time in the Snapdragon 7 series, it is bringing generative AI features such as text-to-image creation, higher-resolution single-lens capture at up to 108-megapixels, a flagship-tier triple 18-bit ISP for image capture, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Read more
Qualcomm is about to make cheap Android phones better than ever
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 render.

Qualcomm is adding a new top-tier mobile chipset to its portfolio — one that takes the best bits of its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 silicon, makes some concessions, and serves it all up in a more affordable package. The result of those efforts is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is slated to appear inside phones from Xiaomi and Honor in the coming month.

Qualcomm is once again pushing generative AI capabilities for its latest silicon, touting features like image expansion, support for AI models from the likes of Meta to create an intelligent on-device assistant, and readiness for Google’s Gemini Nano model. So far, these things have remained exclusive to Google's Pixel and Samsung flagships, but it appears that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will finally bring them to a larger audience.

Read more
I performed an intense gaming test with the OnePlus 12. Here’s what happened
Person holding green OnePlus 12 phone in hands while playing games.

OnePlus has traditionally appealed to a very demanding set of users. Its "Never Settle" ethos appealed to early adopters of OnePlus phones looking to accomplish more than they can on traditional flagship phones at a much lower price. After a few years off track, OnePlus' latest flagship phone -- the OnePlus 12 -- feels like an ideal representation of its founding principles.

From a radiant display to superfast wired and wireless charging, the OnePlus 12 has many compelling features. Areas that I feel deserves the most attention are its gaming performance and brilliant value, even compared to other $800 phones.

Read more