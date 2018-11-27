Share

Miss the myriad of iPhone deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? No worries, as Apple has just upped the amount of credit it’s offering when you trade in one of its older handsets for one of its newest models.

For a limited period, Apple is offering up to $100 in extra credit toward a new iPhone XS or iPhone XR — both launched in recent months — when you turn in your current Apple handset. Most iPhones from the iPhone 6 onwards receive the bonus credit, though there are several exceptions, namely the iPhone SE, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Trade-ins can be done at an Apple Store or by mail, and you’ll receive the credit as an Apple Store gift card or a refund on your purchase.

A quick glance at the figures show the biggest increases in credit apply to older iPhone devices with, for example, an extra $100 added to the iPhone 6 Plus, 6s, and 6s Plus. As for the iPhone 8, only an extra $25 worth of credit of is being offered when you trade it in, though as the phone is newer, the total credit comes to $300, double that offered for the older iPhone 6.

Here’s a precise breakdown showing the total trade-in discounts, with the pre-bonus credit amounts shown in parenthesis:

– iPhone 6: $150 ($75)

– iPhone 6 Plus: $200 ($100)

– iPhone 6s: $200 ($100)

– iPhone 6s Plus: $250 ($150)

– iPhone 7: $250 ($175)

– iPhone 7 Plus: $300 ($250)

– iPhone 8: $300 ($275)

The condition of your current device will also affect its trade-in value, Apple said, so if it’s looking a bit battered, expect to receive less than the amounts shown above.

As we mentioned at the top, the offer is for a “limited time” only, with Apple apparently choosing to keep the end date open so it can run the deal while monitoring demand. So, if you’re thinking about purchasing one of Apple’s newest phones, now might be the time.

Can’t make up your mind between the top-of-the-range iPhone XS and the more wallet-friendly iPhone XR? Then take a moment to check out Digital Trends’ comparison of the two devices.

Apple’s bonus credit comes at the same time as a number of news reports suggest the company has cut production orders for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR models after weaker-than-expected demand, with the iPhone XR apparently hit the hardest.