Perhaps in Apple’s ideal world, everyone who uses an Apple Card would do so digitally with Apple Pay. However, according to an email now going out to the first Apple Card users, a physical titanium Apple Card isn’t going away anytime soon.

As first spotted by MacRumors, Apple has begun sending out emails saying that the oldest Apple Cards are about to expire. As such, customers will soon receive a new Apple Card in the mail.

The email states:

Recommended Videos

“We’re sending a replacement titanium card to your billing address so you can continue to use it at physical locations. Remember, even without a physical card, you can always use your Apple Card at any location that accepts Apple Pay. Your new titanium card will be shipped within 2 weeks from the date of this communication.

“You can continue to use your titanium card until it expires or you activate the new one. You can still use Apple Card with Apple Pay and your virtual card number to shop at merchants that don’t yet accept Apple Pay by typing in your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill.”

In a unique move, Apple is including a prepaid shipping label in the package with the new Apple Card to allow customers to send in their old card for recycling. Apple suggests anyone receiving their new Apple Card should activate it as soon as possible. Better still, be sure to do it before the old card expires.

Apple Card was first introduced in 2019. As of January, there were 12 million cardholders.

It’s surprising that Apple is sticking with a physical Apple Card, especially given its commitment to improving the environment. And yet, it makes sense. However, while Apple Pay dominates the U.S. digital wallet market with over 500 million users globally, not every business accepts digital payments. Perhaps more importantly, not every online business does either. Perhaps in another five years, physical Apple Cards will be phased out. But for now, the titanium card is staying.

Editors' Recommendations