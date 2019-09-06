Apple attacks Google for ‘stoking fear’ over iPhone exploit

Last week, Google’s Project Zero reported on a major security flaw on iOS, detailing that iPhones running iOS 10 to iOS 12 were open to messages, images, and location data being attacked through a web-based exploit. Now, however, Apple is depending itself — and seems to have some pretty major issues with Google’s findings.

“Google’s post, issued six months after iOS patches were released, creates the false impression of “mass exploitation” to “monitor the private activities of entire populations in real time,” stoking fear among all iPhone users that their devices had been compromised,” said Apple in its post. “This was never the case.”

According to Apple, the flaws affected less than a dozen websites and specifically focused the Uighur community, so the vast majority of users never had any cause for concern. Not only that, but Apple says that the flaws were only operational for around two months, and not two years, as Google claims in its original post. According to Apple, the issue was resolved 10 days after the company first learned of its existence. The issue was patched in iOS 12.1.4, which was released in February — so most iPhone users should have a secure enough iPhone to avoid any hacks related to this specific flaw.

The exploit itself was related to a flaw in Safari, and hackers were able to take advantage of that flaw to load malware onto an iPhone. Not only that, but simply going to an affected website was enough to infect a device, after which hackers had access to a range of information — including messages from apps like WhatsApp, location data, and more. Even copies of emails could be taken without the user’s knowledge.

This story is developing…

