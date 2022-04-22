Apple Fitness Plus will teach you your favorite BTS dance move

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple Fitness Plus is giving fans a new way to stay in shape while enjoying the music of K-pop supergroup BTS. The service will be posting a handful of BTS dance workouts next week as it continues adding musicians to its Artist Spotlight series. Each workout will feature dance moves directly from the band’s music videos and live performances.

Each Apple Fitness Plus workout will be fronted by trainer Ben Allen, who has led plenty of other Fitness Plus programs. According to Apple, some of the BTS songs included in the service are Butter (featuring Megan Thee Stallion), Dynamite, Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey), DNA, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Permission to Dance, and Life Goes On.

Some BTS dance workouts have already been added to Apple Fitness Plus, but Apple is looking to “celebrate dance all week long” starting on Monday, April 25 in preparation for International Dance Day which takes place on April 29.

For the next four weeks, new BTS playlists will be added to the app with different types of workouts. This means that one week the band might have a high-intensity interval training workout while the next could be focused on strength or a less strenuous dance program. Each workout is between 20 and 30 minutes long, but there’s nothing stopping fans from doing multiple workouts in a row so that they can learn their favorite moves from BTS’ catalog.

Given the popularity of BTS, it makes sense that Apple would want to feature them in Fitness Plus. While plenty of other famous musicians and groups have had their time in the Fitness Plus spotlight, like ABBA, Queen, and the Beatles, the current worldwide popularity of the K-pop group is nearly unmatched.

In addition to the BTS workouts coming to the service, Apple Fitness Plus will feature six more dance workouts set to “Latin Grooves, Upbeat Anthems, Throwback Hits, and Hip-Hop/R&B playlists.” Those workouts will go live on April 29 in celebration of International Dance Day.

