Apple’s folding iPhone may actually be happening

By
iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The idea of a folding iPhone has circulated the web for quite a while now, with many estimates placing its arrival in 2026. Apple has filed numerous patents, all of which point toward the idea of a folding device, but there hasn’t been anything that pointed toward it being an in-development project rather than just an exploratory probe. Now, new information from a trusted source suggests that could be about to change.

Apple has recently entered the “formal development process with display manufacturers,” according to Yeux1122. The tipster says their source for this information is an unspecified supply chain source. The original post is in Korean, so all our information comes via Google Translate.

Jukanlosreve, another known leaker, broke the news to the English-language audience with a post on X.

Related

Apple’s New Foldable Smartphone Enters Formal Development Process

According to yeux1122, Apple has recently entered the official development process for foldable smartphones in collaboration with display manufacturers.

In response, yeux1122 speculates that the timeline for form…

&mdash; Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) November 27, 2024

So, what does this mean for the iPhone? New technology takes time to develop, but Yeux1122’s post (assuming it plays out) indicates that Apple has likely reached an agreement with manufacturers to begin producing the folding displays it would need to produce this new iPhone.

Let’s say the news is accurate and the timeline is correct. It’s unlikely that Apple would have the folding version of the iPhone ready to go in time for a 2025 release, so this backs up the initial claims that 2026 will be the year of the folding iPhone.

As for exactly what form this phone might take, your guess is as good as ours. Some have dubbed it the iPhone Flip, but there’s a chance it might more closely resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Fans have wanted a folding iPhone for years. In 2022, fans crafted their own theoretical version of the device that looked pretty awesome.

Yeux1122 said this development could mean a sped-up timeline for Samsung. If Apple releases or begins to hint at a foldable iPhone, Samsung might launch the new FE lineup and other devices sooner than expected.

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
