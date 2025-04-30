 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini could combine forces for a super AI, soon

By
Apple Intelligence and Gemini logos on a pink gradient background
Apple / Google

In the fast developing world of artificial intelligence it looks like two powerful players could combine forces, as Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini potentially start to work together.

You may have already heard about Apple’s ongoing antitrust trial in the US. What’s new to come out of that is a statement from the Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, who spoke directly about the two AI platforms.

Recommended Videos

Pichai said, in court, that he hopes Google will strike a deal with Apple to bring Google Gemini AI tech to Apple Intelligence.

Related

Specifically, he said, this could take place by mid-2025.

Why is Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini combining a big deal?

Currently there are lots of independent AI systems all fighting to develop fast enough to lead the way. Essentially these have the potential to be the new Google style gate-keeper to digital information.

So Google and Apple working, at least side-by-side if not together totally, could represent a jump forward in AI functionality for us end users.

Apple Intelligence and Siri work locally, but backed by the experience and far-spanning capabilities of Google’s Gemini, that could make for a way more intelligent and naturally interactive experience.

Currently Apple Intelligence appears to be slipping behind the competition, with the likes of Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini AI all making fast progress.

The key here is that this could mean Gemini working within Apple Intelligence, a system that Apple has said will more deeply integrate with devices for voice controls in a way that will make Siri look like a Speak & Spell.

It’s likely Apple will use the Gemini Nano option as this is optimized for mobile. But it could also work with the Gemini Ultra model for use in macOS, potentially.

When will this happen?

If the Pachai statement is accurate, and the two companies work something out, we could see Apple Intelligence with Gemini level smarts arrive as early as September.

That could mean that Apple announces this at its WWDC 2025 event in June, with the roll-out potentially arriving alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 in September.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
You’ll soon be able to see more text in Google Messages
The Google Messages app on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If you've been lamenting the relatively limited size of the Google Messages text box, good news: it can now get bigger than just four lines. Last month, Google Messages redesigned its compose field — the area where you write your message — but a lot of fans took issue with the fact it could only display four lines of text at once. This was a particular pain point if you had to share a long URL that took up the majority of the field.

Now, though, things are changing. In the latest version of the Google Messages beta, the text field can expand up to 14 lines before you need to scroll to see what you've typed. It's not yet available in the stable release but should be soon.

Read more
Google’s Gboard could soon gain an AI-powered meme generator
Google meme creator is in development.

Memes have become incredibly popular, and Google is developing an AI-powered meme generator to make creating memes easier through Gboard. However, this upcoming tool, referred to as "Meme Studio" internally, has faced criticism from Android Authority, which was the first to report on it.

According to the report, the new feature offers users two options for creating memes: "custom" and "generate." The "custom" option allows users to choose a base image from thousands available and add their own captions. Google appears to be automating the process of finding and labeling these base images.

Read more
The Google Pixel 9a is the super slimline phone we’ve been waiting for
The back of the Google Pixel 9a.

I’ve never let a camera bump bother me. They’re a fact of modern smartphone life, as brands shove bigger and better cameras into a small space which is also occupied by processors, batteries, and all kinds of other tech. But going forward, things will never be the same as I’ve been using the Google Pixel 9a for a few days, and I can tell you, the slimline life is so good.
Is it really that different?

The Google Pixel 9a doesn’t have the now-iconic Pixel visor or island containing the cameras. Instead, it doesn’t have anything as its two cameras live inside a stadium-shaped glass unit that sits almost flush with the surface of the rear panel. It’s raised by a millimeter or so, which you only notice when you run your finger across it. A flash unit sits alongside it, and it’s entirely built into the back of the Pixel 9a.

Read more