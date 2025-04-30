Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini could combine forces for a super AI, soon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why is Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini combining a big deal? When will this happen?

In the fast developing world of artificial intelligence it looks like two powerful players could combine forces, as Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini potentially start to work together.

You may have already heard about Apple’s ongoing antitrust trial in the US. What’s new to come out of that is a statement from the Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, who spoke directly about the two AI platforms.

Pichai said, in court, that he hopes Google will strike a deal with Apple to bring Google Gemini AI tech to Apple Intelligence.

Specifically, he said, this could take place by mid-2025.

Why is Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini combining a big deal?

Currently there are lots of independent AI systems all fighting to develop fast enough to lead the way. Essentially these have the potential to be the new Google style gate-keeper to digital information.

So Google and Apple working, at least side-by-side if not together totally, could represent a jump forward in AI functionality for us end users.

Apple Intelligence and Siri work locally, but backed by the experience and far-spanning capabilities of Google’s Gemini, that could make for a way more intelligent and naturally interactive experience.

Currently Apple Intelligence appears to be slipping behind the competition, with the likes of Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini AI all making fast progress.

The key here is that this could mean Gemini working within Apple Intelligence, a system that Apple has said will more deeply integrate with devices for voice controls in a way that will make Siri look like a Speak & Spell.

It’s likely Apple will use the Gemini Nano option as this is optimized for mobile. But it could also work with the Gemini Ultra model for use in macOS, potentially.

When will this happen?

If the Pachai statement is accurate, and the two companies work something out, we could see Apple Intelligence with Gemini level smarts arrive as early as September.

That could mean that Apple announces this at its WWDC 2025 event in June, with the roll-out potentially arriving alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 in September.