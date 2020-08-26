Apple’s next line of iPhones is expected to arrive sometime in the next month or two. Naturally, the phones have been actively appearing in rumors and reports over the last few months. Courtesy of Jon Prosser, we also now have a look at the new range of camera features Apple has developed for the iPhone 12 Pro series.

According to Prosser, who claims to have acquired footage of a pre-production iPhone 12 Pro Max unit in action, Apple will offer a handful of new camera tools that take advantage of these phones’ upgraded hardware.

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max Want video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

One of them is called the “Enhanced Night Mode” that seems to be an advanced iteration of the night mode Apple bundles on existing iPhones. Based on screenshots of the settings menu, the Enhanced Night Mode will enable extended exposure times, that essentially means the camera sensor will remain open for longer durations to capture additional data, to take more clear shots in low light scenarios. The software description adds that it’s only available “with a tripod or when the device is on a steady surface.” The feature could be similar to what other manufacturers like Google have for shooting night skies. Plus, it will have a new option to cut down unwanted noise in photos.

In addition, the screenshots Prosser shared confirms the iPhone 12 Pro will carry a lidar system that will further allow the new phones to lock down focus on subjects while recording video or when the Night Mode is activated. Lidar is an extra sensor primarily deployed for depth sensing and better Augmented Reality experiences that Apple debuted with the latest iPad Pro.

The iPhone 12 Pro will also reportedly improve upon its predecessor’s video recording capabilities and allow you to tape slow motion clips in 4K at 240 fps, up from the iPhone 11 Pro’s 1080p at 240 fps.

Prosser further claims that the iPhone 12 Pro phones will have a higher 120Hz refresh rate screens after all despite recent reports that suggested Apple has decided to drop it due to performance issues. To preserve battery life, the phone will be able to alter the refresh rate from 120Hz to 60Hz depending on what’s happening on the screen. If you’re playing a game, for instance, the screen will switch to 120Hz for a smoother experience.

As per previous rumors, while iPhone 12 series could launch as soon as October, the “Pro” models won’t be available for order before November. “As you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later,” Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said in the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

