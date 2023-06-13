 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

I really hope this iPhone 15 Pro price leak isn’t true

Christine Romero-Chan
By
Render of the iPhone 15 Pro in red.
9to5Mac

We’re just a few months away from Apple revealing the next-generation iPhone 15 lineup in the fall. However, a new report from Chinese outlet Economic Daily News suggests that the entire lineup could see a price increase of 10% to 20%.

This isn’t great news. For the standard iPhone 15, that means it could start at $899, which is $100 more than the starting price for the current $799 iPhone 14. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, but with this price increase for the next generation, the iPhone 15 Pro could be $100 to $200 more — starting at $1,100 or $1,200.

iPhone 15 Pro Max bezel render
IceUniverse/Twitter

And those who are interested in the largest, top-of-the-line model — the iPhone 15 Pro Max — will have to pay even more. With such a price increase, that means that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at $1,300, and a 1TB variant may cost as much as $1,800. This would make it the most expensive iPhone yet, and even one of the most expensive non-folding phones on the market. For example, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,800 for 256GB capacity, and the max storage version costs $2,159.

Related

So why the increase in starting price? It has to do with an increase in manufacturing costs, as well as inflation. Typically, Apple does not sell its products at a loss, so the increased costs will be passed down to the customers instead.

Recommended Videos

An increase in cost for the standard iPhone 15 models may not be such a big deal, as they are slated to get the Dynamic Island, faster A16 Bionic chip, and other big upgrades. However, the iPhone 15 Pro costing more is a bigger deal, even among the most dedicated Apple fans.

All iPhone 15 models look like they will switch over to USB-C from Lightning. The iPhone 15 Pro models will continue to have bigger upgrades than the standard variants, including the 120Hz ProMotion display, a possible new action button in place of the mute switch, and an A17 Bionic chip. But the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be getting the biggest upgrade with a 6x periscope zoom camera, which would improve the optical zoom significantly.

But will those upgrades be worth an extra $200 more? A lot of iPhone upgrades these days are very incremental, so it’s hard to say. I wouldn’t blame you if you decide to keep your iPhone 14 Pro Max another year, though, unless you really like taking zoomed-in photos.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
iPhone 15: release date and price predictions, leaks, rumors, and more
iPhone 15 render by 4RMD

As great as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are, they're both already a few months old at this point, and the rumors about the iPhone 15 are well underway. We still have several months before the iPhone 15 models drop, though, as Apple usually makes iPhone announcements in the fall. In other words, there's still a lot of time for more rumors to make the rounds -- and make the rounds they will.

We're keeping all of the reports and rumors of the iPhone 15 here in a single place for your convenience, but do remember to keep in mind that these are all still just speculation. Nothing is final until Apple confirms it during an official announcement. Still, a lot of the rumors give us an idea of what to expect each year, which is unfortunate if you like surprises. Here's everything we know about the iPhone 15 so far!
iPhone 15: models

Read more
5 things the iPhone 15 Pro Max needs to fix before I’ll buy it
iPhone 14 Pro Max in hand.

I’ve been using the top-of-the-line big iPhone for two years now. I shifted to the iPhone 13 Pro Max due to its amazing battery life – which inspired my favorite phone of 2022 article. I tried getting back to the non-Max iPhone 14 Pro, but I couldn’t stay long due to the weak battery life. Since then, I've shifted to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

After using the Pro Max iPhones for over 18 months, here’s what I think the next big Pro iPhone — the iPhone 15 Pro Max — must improve on to deserve the best phone of the year tag again.
The design needs a lot of work
Flat edges make the iPhone 14 Pro Max uncomfortable to hold. Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Read more
Your iPhone could steal this Pixel Tablet feature when it gets iOS 17
iPhone 14 Pro with always on display no wallpaper or notifications

With iOS 17 coming in hot for its expected June reveal during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, iPhone owners are anxious to hear about any big features coming with the update. According to Bloomberg, a major change is coming in the form of a complete interface overhaul for locked devices that effectively turns your iPhone into a smart display.

The new interface will supposedly display a plethora of information like the weather, push notifications, upcoming significant calendar dates, and more. Per the report, this new interface displays automatically when your iPhone is locked and laying horizontally with its screen facing up.

Read more