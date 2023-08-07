The iPhone 15 release date just leaked. Here’s when you can buy it

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, it’s almost certainly best to wait — especially if you’re looking for a new iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 series should be announced in just a few weeks, with a release date soon after, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. If correct, it would follow a long-running pattern of Apple announcing, then releasing, new handsets soon after Labor Day in the U.S.

According to Gurman, Apple will hold an iPhone 15 event on Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, with a release date around Friday, September 22. Last year, Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7, with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max available in stores beginning September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus, a model that was new to the iPhone lineup, didn’t launch until October 7.

Rumors suggest the flagship iPhone 15 should have a 6.2-inch display, a slight increase from this year’s 6.1-inch iPhone 14. However, that size, 6.1 inches, should remain in place on the iPhone 15 Pro. Both the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro should include 6.7-inch displays, just like the current models.

One of the most important changes coming to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus should be the introduction of the Dynamic Island pill-and-hole cutout, which was exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro series. The feature displays content that’s running in the background, such as music controls and incoming phone calls. It’s interactive, so you can tap into it to expand it.

Including Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would mean it could be the first time Apple releases an iPhone lineup that completely eliminates the notch. The entry-level iPhones are also expected to offer faster modem chips and upgraded camera technology.

On the Pro side, we will likely see an all-new A17 chip arrive alongside a periscope zoom camera lens. Thinner bezels are also expected on both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, the most significant change coming to all iPhone 15 models is the introduction of a USB-C port. This will replace Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, which has been on all iPhones going back to the iPhone 5 over a decade ago.

The iPhone 15’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time for Apple. Last week, the company posted quarterly revenue of $81.8 billion, which was down one percent year over year.

