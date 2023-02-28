 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 15’s USB-C port might come with a big catch

Michael Allison
By

Apple has been compelled to make a USB-C-compatible iPhone by the EU. According to reports, the first such iPhone will be the iPhone 15 coming this year. The company won’t be giving up control of its iPhone ecosystem without a fight, though, as a new report says cables not certified by Apple’s MFI (Made For iPhone) program won’t be able to take full advantage of the device’s power.

Reports of Apple tying its USB-C move to MFI came in from fairly weak sources earlier this month, but the fairly reliable ShrimpApplePro shared that the company was in collaboration with Foxconn as it hoped it produce USB-C EarPods and charging cables.

The bottom of an iPhone 14, showing its speaker grille and Lightning port.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Apple would not be the first company to do this. Companies like Xiaomi and BBK sub-brands (Oppo, Vivo, Realme) support USB-C on their phones for standard fast charging but limit their implementations of super-fast charging to their own proprietary cables. It’s not exactly the same thing, but it’s a form of quality control where the risk to the user is minimized while the benefits are maximized.

Related

If Apple wanted to — hypothetically speaking — adopt super-fast charging on its iPhones, restricting this to MFI-certified cables and chargers would make a lot of sense. Though the EU’s rules state, “all devices that support fast charging will now have the same charging speed, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger,” this probably applies only to a base level of fast charging speed rather than capping the upper limits.

For reference, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and fast-charging support later this year. It’s not clear if Apple will stick to the relatively slow 27W charging it offers now, or take the chance to upgrade to something a little faster, like 45W or even 60W, as is now table stakes in Android phones.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
I can’t believe no one is talking about this Galaxy S23 Ultra camera feature
Andy Boxall
By Andy Boxall
February 24, 2023
A person holding the Galaxy S23 Ultra and taking a photograph.

It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an amazing camera phone. It thoroughly impressed me in my full review of the device, and it handily beat Google's best in our Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Pixel 7 Pro camera test. But that was all focused on using the S23 Ultra's camera for still photos. Is it any good for video recording?

It's a question I wanted an answer to, but looking around online, hardly anyone is giving the S23 Ultra's video capabilities the same treatment as its still photo performance. And I wanted to change that. After spending two days on the Isle of Wight off the south coast of the U.K. and staying in the historic Arreton Manor, I recorded more video with the Galaxy S23 Ultra than I have with any phone in years. At the end of this experiment, I can't believe what happened.
Video specifications

Read more
5 abandoned Apple products that need to make a comeback
Alex Blake
By Alex Blake
February 24, 2023
Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review green wallpaper

Apple has launched a ton of amazing products over its history, and plenty of them have been put out to pasture as new successors have taken their place. But technology moves on, and what’s buried in the past should stay that way. Right?

Well, maybe not. Apple has discontinued a host of products that I’d love to see make a daring comeback. Whether they revolutionized the industry or just did something totally out there, they all made their mark -- and they could still have a place in today’s world. These are the Apple products I’d love the company to bring back for another roll of the dice.
27-inch iMac

Read more
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 may get a feature the iPad has never had
Michael Allison
By Michael Allison
February 24, 2023
Front face of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

Samsung is working on bringing IP67 water and dust resistance to its Galaxy Tab S9 devices, a new report claims. This comes from the fairly reliable Samsung-focused tech blog SamMobile. The company is expected to launch its next-gen Tab S devices in roughly six months, having adopted an 18-month cycle since 2020.

The report notes that this would be distinct from the Active Tab series, which Samsung sells as a rugged alternative to its regular Galaxy S tablets. Samsung's previous Galaxy S tablets had not been equipped with any form of IP rating, though the company had extended it to the similarly sized Fold-series.

Read more