Apple says it’s investigating reports of incoming call delays on iPhone X

In the latest of a series of issues to hit the iPhone X, some users are complaining of an apparent delay in the display coming on during an incoming call. Reports suggest it can take up to 10 seconds to light up, stopping the recipient from taking the call by pressing the virtual “Accept” button. Of course, in some cases, this means they miss it as the caller hangs up before the display comes on.

Comments on a number of forums indicate the issue has been affecting a relatively small number of users pretty much since the phone launched in November. Following a Financial Times report on Sunday that suggested “hundreds” of iPhone X handsets were affected, Apple said it was currently “looking into reports.”

Resetting the handset appears to have eliminated the bug in some cases, but only for it to return a short while later.

As usual with its mobile operating system, Apple has issued a series of updates for iOS 11 since it launched for its mobile devices in September last year, but none appear to have addressed the issue so far. Now that the Cupertino, California-based company has made it known it’s now investigating the problem, we expect to see a fix, or at the very least further information on the matter, in the near future.

This isn’t the first problem to hit Apple’s top-of-the-range phone. A small number of owners have also reported a green line appearing on the display a short time after using it. Again, Apple is aware of the issue and has been replacing affected units. Other users have reported that the device temporarily stops working in cold temperatures, while some have experienced a crackling sound from the speakers at high volume, and also a focusing issue with the rear camera.

If your iPhone X is experiencing any of the above issues and you’re unable to resolve them yourself, try contacting Apple Support or visit one of its stores to see if they can sort you out.

While Apple’s latest flagship handset has received mostly positive reviews — check out DT’s in-depth, hands-on look at the iPhone X — its whopping $1,000 price tag has proved prohibitive for many consumers. Indeed, many have been opting instead for the more reasonably priced iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at $700 and $800, respectively. Recent reports even suggested Apple has drastically reduced production numbers of the iPhone X for the first three months of 2018 following lackluster sales over the holiday season.

The iPhone X launched to great fanfare toward the end of last year. Apple’s flagship phone is the first in its line to use facial recognition to unlock the device. Other new features include an edge-to-edge display display, wireless charging, and it’s the first iPhone to do away with the home button. However, it seems some people are having a problem getting used to the new design.