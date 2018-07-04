Find out how to fix Face ID fails and more on the iPhone X

Share

The iPhone X is completely different from any of its predecessors. It’s the first iPhone to boast a stunning OLED screen, as well as the first to do away the iconic home button.

But like any smartphone, there are always a few issues that crop up. We’ve compiled a list of iPhone X problems, after scouring through support threads and forums, and we also have fixes and workarounds to make sure your new iPhone keeps working perfectly.

Glitch: Face ID not working properly

People have quickly gotten used to unlocking their iPhones with their faces, but it seems that Face ID has not been performing perfectly for everyone. Posts in the iMore forum and the MacRumors forum describe an increasingly erratic Face ID which inexplicably fails some of the time. This issue may crop up after a software update.

Workarounds:

Make sure your environment is well-lit and don’t wear shades.

Consider going into Settings > Face ID & Passcode and toggle Require Attention for Face ID off. But be aware that this makes it less secure.

Potential fixes:

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and tap Reset Face ID. Work through the steps to set it up again.

Look in Settings > General > Software Update and make sure you have the latest update.

If nothing has worked, then take your iPhone X into an Apple Store or to an authorized service provider and ask for a repair or replacement. Apparently, Apple has some testing procedures in place for this problem and it might require a rear camera repair.

Issue: Screen unresponsive

We’ve seen a few reports at the Apple forums and the MacRumors forum about the iPhone X screen refusing to turn back on, refusing to turn off, or freezing up intermittently. There are a few possible causes of this.

Potential fixes:

The first thing to try for a problem like this is a force restart. Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Then press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Then press and hold the Sleep/Wake button until you see the Apple logo. Unfortunately, this might only be a temporary fix.

button until you see the Apple logo. Unfortunately, this might only be a temporary fix. For a more permanent fix, it might be worth trying a factory reset, just make sure you back up first.

If there’s any visible damage, or you suspect physical damage from a drop or bump could be the cause, then contact Apple and take your iPhone into an Apple Store or authorized repair shop for a repair.

Problem: Screen burn-in

Shortly after the release of the iPhone X, Apple put out a statement about the OLED display used in the phone. The company noted that over time, “image persistence” or “burn-in” could appear. Burn-in occurs when a static image is left on the screen for a long time and gets burned into the display permanently. For example, if you leave your iPhone X screen on for quite a while sitting on the home screen, the icon of an app may get burned into the screen, so much so that you can see its faint outline when watching a video.

Apple is being proactive here and warning users that burn-in could occur on the iPhone X in the future, as OLED screens are often prone to the problem, but it’s not likely to happen to most people.

Workaround:

Apple recommends you reduce the brightness on your phone. To reduce the brightness on your iPhone X, pull down on the right side of your screen to open the Control Center and adjust the brightness slider.

Turn on Auto-Lock. Since static images are much more likely to cause burn-in, you’ll want to make sure that your screen will turn off when you’re not using the phone. To turn on Screen-Lock, go to Settings > Displays & Brightness > Auto-Lock. Set your display to turn off after 30 or 60 seconds of inactivity.

Problem: iPhone X not working in cold temperatures

A number of users on Reddit have reported that the iPhone X stops working when they are in cold temperatures. The problem typically only lasts a few seconds, though some users have experienced a longer freeze-up. Luckily, Apple is aware of the problem and is working on a software update that should address the issue.

Workaround:

Users report that locking and unlocking the screen will fix the problem.

Issue: Green line appearing on screen

Apple Insider reports a small number of iPhone X users see a persistent green line on the left or right side of the screen. People who have experienced the issue say the line does not appear when you first turn on the phone, but after using it. Samsung, the manufacturer of the iPhone X display, had a similar problem with the Samsung Galaxy S7, leading people to believe this may be a hardware problem.

Solution:

Apple is aware of the issue and is currently replacing affected units. The company is also gathering data from the damaged devices to determine the source of the problem. If you have an affected unit, take the phone to an Apple Store or contact them by phone at 1-800–694–7466, or online here

Problem: Crackling speakers at high volume

Posts in the Apple forums, on Reddit, and in the MacRumors forum describe a crackling noise when iPhone X speakers are at a high volume. The problem seems to be limited to a small number of phones and continues after the unit is replaced. A similar problem on the iPhone 8 was attributed to a software issue and a patch was released to address the problem. It’s unclear whether the iPhone X problem is a software or hardware issue at this point but Apple is currently looking into it.

Workarounds: