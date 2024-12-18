 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple is killing its never-released iPhone subscription service

By
iPhone 16 models on display at Apple Park.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Over two years ago, it was reported that Apple was preparing to launch a hardware subscription service for the iPhone — giving people a way to pay a monthly fee to get a new iPhone every year. It wasn’t a bad idea, especially with more and more companies moving toward subscription models.

However, it looks like that program is no longer happening. Fast forward to December 2024, and Bloomberg is now reporting that the never-released iPhone subscription has been scrapped for good.

Recommended Videos

It’s unclear why Apple is killing the subscription model before bringing it to the public. Reading through Bloomberg’s report, it sounds like a fine idea:

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“Instead of paying for an iPhone outright or signing up for an installment plan, customers would have a monthly fee billed to the same Apple account they use for downloading apps and subscribing to services. They’d then be able to swap out their iPhone for a new model each year.

Related

“Like the now-defunct Apple Pay Later program, the hardware subscription would use an in-house financial infrastructure and be based on loans provided by the company itself. Early this year, Apple deployed the iPhone subscription service as a test for employees within its Pay group. Teams working on App Store billing and the online store were also involved.”

The Apple logo on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Apple currently offers the iPhone Upgrade Program, allowing you to pay for a new iPhone over 24 monthly payments, with the option to trade in the phone and upgrade once you’ve made 12 of those payments. Alternatively, Apple also offers interest-free monthly payments when you pay for a new iPhone with an Apple Card.

The now-canceled subscription service sounds like it would have been a simpler version of those other existing payment options, though perhaps Apple didn’t want to clutter things with yet another choice for people to consider. More choice is always a good thing, but the iPhone Upgrade Program already does most of what it sounds like Apple wanted to achieve with its subscription service.

Apple may go back to the drawing board and eventually launch its iPhone subscription later on down the road, though you probably shouldn’t hold your breath to see it launch alongside the iPhone 17 next year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring has been the Section Editor of Digital Trends' Mobile team since June 2022. He leads a team of 13 writers and…
Some iPhone users report overheating when using Apple Intelligence
The Nomad Magnetic Leather Back on the iPhone 16 Pro Max

After a long wait, iOS 18.2 has finally rolled out to the public at large and unlocked more Apple Intelligence features like Image Playground, Genmoji, and an upgraded Mail app. It might have also introduced a way to keep your hands warm on these frosty winter days, according to some users.

Reddit user u/dsdxp posted on the iPhone subreddit that they had unlocked a secret feature in the iPhone 16 Pro. The comment was obviously sardonic, but many other users responded with their own stories of troubling temperatures from their iPhones. The common element between all of the stories was the Image Playground app and the excessive heat it creates while in use.

Read more
Apple is about to stop selling multiple iPhones in Europe. Here’s why
The iPhone 14 Plus held in a man's hand.

The iPhone SE and iPhone 14 series will no longer be available for purchase in Europe at the end of the year. In an effort to make technology more consumer-friendly, the European Union ruled that any mobile device sold must be able to charge through USB-C, according to iGeneration. While more modern entries in Apple's lineup already meet those guidelines, the iPhone SE and iPhone 14 do not.

These aren't the newest additions to Apple's lineup, but the iPhone SE and the iPhone 14 series are still sold in Europe. These will be pulled from shelves as the deadline approaches. Customers have plenty of options, but this decision will leave the European market without an iPhone SE option until the next model releases in 2025.

Read more
Apple’s mysterious iPhone 17 Air is one step closer to becoming a reality
A render of the iPhone Air.

For months, rumors have indicated that Apple plans to remove the iPhone Plus from the 2025 iPhone 17 lineup, and replace it with an entirely new model that might be called the “iPhone 17 Air.” A new report suggests that this phone is now closer to becoming a reality.

According to Digitimes, the new phone has entered the initial stage of manufacturing, known as the new product introduction (NPI) phase. At this stage, Apple and its manufacturing partners finalize a blueprint for creating the phone. It's a significant step in the process.

Read more