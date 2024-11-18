Apple might discontinue its most ‘courageous’ iPhone accessory

Apple introduced the iPhone 7 in 2016. The phone is noted for being the first Apple handset to ship without a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack — something Apple infamously praised as a move that took “courage.”

At a time when most wired headphones needed one of those jacks to listen to music, Apple had an interesting solution: a Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter that shipped with every new phone. According to MacRumors, Apple is set to end production on that accessory.

Recommended Videos

This adapter was more than just an accessory; it represented Apple’s acknowledgment that many users were still invested in their wired headphone collections. By removing the headphone jack, Apple effectively encouraged users to transition toward wireless audio solutions while providing them a means to continue using existing hardware — as annoying as some people found it to be.

The following year, the iPhone 8 came packaged with the Lightning to headphone jack adapter. However, Apple took a significant step away from this practice with the release of the iPhone XS in 2018, as the adapter was conspicuously absent. This marked a pivotal moment in Apple’s product evolution, underscoring the company’s growing confidence in wireless technology amid changing consumer preferences.

Interestingly, but not surprisingly, the first-generation AirPods were introduced alongside the iPhone 7 at the same “See you on the 7th” event.

Since then, the smartphone landscape has evolved rapidly. Competitors like Samsung and Google soon adopted similar strategies by phasing out the headphone jack on their flagship devices. This shift indicated a broader industry trend as wireless headphones, led by popular products like Apple’s AirPods Pro, surged in popularity and acceptance among users. These devices offered convenience, portability, and advanced features like active noise cancellation, contributing to a declining interest in wired headphones.

The shift toward wireless headphones isn’t the only reason Apple is likely discontinuing the Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter. In 2023, with the iPhone 15 series, Apple handsets now ship with a USB-C connector. A USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter remains on the market.

Apple has frequently led the way in technological advancements, whether it was the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack or the earlier transition from the 30-pin dock connector to the Lightning connector. Introducing the Lightning to headphone jack adapter alongside the iPhone 7 was a bold decision, even though many of us did not appreciate it then.

According to the MacRumor report, the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter is sold out vereywhere except Apple retail websites in France, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. In the U.S., the adapter order page shows the item as “Sold Out.”