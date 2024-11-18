 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple might discontinue its most ‘courageous’ iPhone accessory

By
Apple's Lightning to 3.5mm adapter.
Apple

Apple introduced the iPhone 7 in 2016. The phone is noted for being the first Apple handset to ship without a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack — something Apple infamously praised as a move that took “courage.”

At a time when most wired headphones needed one of those jacks to listen to music, Apple had an interesting solution: a Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter that shipped with every new phone. According to MacRumors, Apple is set to end production on that accessory.

Recommended Videos

This adapter was more than just an accessory; it represented Apple’s acknowledgment that many users were still invested in their wired headphone collections. By removing the headphone jack, Apple effectively encouraged users to transition toward wireless audio solutions while providing them a means to continue using existing hardware — as annoying as some people found it to be.

Related

The following year, the iPhone 8 came packaged with the Lightning to headphone jack adapter. However, Apple took a significant step away from this practice with the release of the iPhone XS in 2018, as the adapter was conspicuously absent. This marked a pivotal moment in Apple’s product evolution, underscoring the company’s growing confidence in wireless technology amid changing consumer preferences.

Interestingly, but not surprisingly, the first-generation AirPods were introduced alongside the iPhone 7 at the same “See you on the 7th” event.

Since then, the smartphone landscape has evolved rapidly. Competitors like Samsung and Google soon adopted similar strategies by phasing out the headphone jack on their flagship devices. This shift indicated a broader industry trend as wireless headphones, led by popular products like Apple’s AirPods Pro, surged in popularity and acceptance among users. These devices offered convenience, portability, and advanced features like active noise cancellation, contributing to a declining interest in wired headphones.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
The Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Julian Chokkattu / DIgital Trends

The shift toward wireless headphones isn’t the only reason Apple is likely discontinuing the Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter.  In 2023, with the iPhone 15 series, Apple handsets now ship with a USB-C connector. A USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter remains on the market.

Apple has frequently led the way in technological advancements, whether it was the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack or the earlier transition from the 30-pin dock connector to the Lightning connector. Introducing the Lightning to headphone jack adapter alongside the iPhone 7 was a bold decision, even though many of us did not appreciate it then.

According to the MacRumor report, the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter is sold out vereywhere except Apple retail websites in France, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. In the U.S., the adapter order page shows the item as “Sold Out.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
I compared Apple’s and Samsung’s AI photo editing tools. There’s a clear winner
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen.

Apple has joined the AI game with Apple Intelligence, finally catching up to its competitors in that department. And with the iOS 18.1 update in October, most people who have a compatible iPhone can finally use those Apple Intelligence tools, including Clean Up.

The Clean Up tool in the Photos app is basically Apple’s version of Google’s Magic Eraser or Samsung’s Object Eraser. Back when I compared Magic Eraser and Object Eraser, Samsung’s tool was the better of the two. So, how does Apple’s Clean Up compare? Let’s find out.
The limitations of object removal tools

Read more
How to use iOS 18 FaceTime gestures (and what they look like)
Video reactions in macOS Sonoma, with the balloons effect in use.

Apple iOS 17 brought FaceTime gestures to the iPhone last year, livening up the FaceTime experience for all users. FaceTime gestures are even more useful now with iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence. Once it’s set up correctly, you’ll be able to send 3D animations to your friends and family during FaceTime video calls. You’ll even be able to trigger the animations with physical gestures.

Getting your phone ready for action doesn’t take much time or effort, but we put this guide together to walk you through the process nonetheless. 
How to make a FaceTime gesture in iOS 18

Read more
Running out of storage on your iPhone? I found an accessory you need to buy
Main menu of the Dockcase Smart Magsafe M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure

The iPhone is one of the most capable pocket cameras out there, especially if you harbor content creation ambitions, or simply want to stand out with “aesthetic” videos destined for social media.

In either case, storage space is a luxury — especially for someone who is all-in on the mobile-only workflow of capturing, editing, and posting photos. Naturally, one would gravitate in the direction of buying an iPhone with additional storage, but they come in at quite a fat premium. The Apple storage tax, if you will.

Read more