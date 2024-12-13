 Skip to main content
Apple’s mysterious iPhone 17 Air is one step closer to becoming a reality

For months, rumors have indicated that Apple plans to remove the iPhone Plus from the 2025 iPhone 17 lineup, replacing it with an entirely new model that might be called the “iPhone 17 Air.” A new report suggests that this phone is now closer to becoming a reality.

According to Digitimes, the new phone has entered the initial stage of manufacturing, known as the new product introduction (NPI) phase. At this stage, Apple and its manufacturing partners finalize a blueprint for creating the phone. It’s a significant step in the process.

Since introducing the iPhone 12 series in 2020, Apple has launched four different models each fall. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series included a regular model, an iPhone mini, an iPhone Pro, and an iPhone Pro Max. In 2022, with the release of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone Plus replaced the iPhone mini in the lineup, and this has been the structure for the past three years.

For several months, there have been rumors that Apple plans to discontinue the iPhone Plus and replace it with a significantly different model from the other three. This new phone is expected to be the thinnest iPhone, surpassing the current record-holder, the iPhone 6. Because of this, many anticipate that Apple will name it the iPhone 17 Air.

The iPhone 6, released in 2014, was just 6.9mm thick. This year’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are 7.8mm thick, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max measure 8.25mm in thickness. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will be as thin as the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024), which is only 5.1mm thick.

Because it’s likely to be 25% thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to include only a single rear camera. Reports suggest it may have a vertical layout in the top-left corner like the iPhone 16 or switch to a large, centered camera bump on the back.

Other areas where Apple might be forced to cut corners to bring a first-generation iPhone Air to life include a smaller battery, one speaker instead of two, and a chassis made of titanium and aluminum. The phone will also likely include a smaller battery than more recent models.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to get a 6.6-inch display.

Assuming the iPhone 17 Air successfully completes the NPI stage, Apple will begin small-scale test production in the upcoming weeks and months. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September.

