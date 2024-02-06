 Skip to main content
Apple’s new iPad Pro may not be as expensive as we feared

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Two iPad Pro tablets next to each other against a black background. Both have Apple's Magic Keyboard case.
Apple

Apple didn’t release a new iPad last year, which means 2024 should be a banner year for the popular tablets. And now there’s been word that the upcoming iPad Pro lineup, likely to include OLED for the first time, might not cost as much as we once feared.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, the upcoming iPad Pro models won’t see a dramatic price hike, as was suggested in December. Previously, it was reported that the 2024 11-inch iPad Pro would cost at least $1,500, while the next 12.9-inch model (which will have a larger 13-inch display) would start at $1,800. The current models start at $799 and $1,099, respectively.

The new report says price hikes for this year’s models probably won’t exceed $160, which would be less troublesome to swallow than the numbers previously announced.

Besides OLED, the new top-of-the-line iPad Pro models are expected to feature an M3 processor for the first time. These upgrades are anticipated to significantly boost the overall performance and visual experience of the iPad Pro. However, little else is known about the new tablets, although Apple is rumored to be making an announcement as early as next month.

Apple iPad Pro 11 with Apple Magic Keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Rumors suggest a design change will be made to the next Magic Keyboard for the iPad. The accessory could feature aluminum on the keyboard to make it feel more like a MacBook. The current Magic Keyboard includes a matte rubberized finish. A successor to the Apple Pencil 2 could also be announced alongside the new iPads.

The present iPad Pro lineup was released in October 2022, along with the 10th-generation iPad. The iPad Air currently available is even older, as it was released in March 2022. The iPad mini, often overlooked, was last updated in October 2021. Each of these models could see a refresh before the end of the year.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard from Apple on the tablet front, so seeing what it has planned for all these models will be interesting. Will they be equipped with the latest and greatest features? Or will they focus on providing more affordable options for those on a budget? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure — the tech world is waiting.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
