Someone just paid over $60,000 for this ultra-rare iPhone

When outfitted with all of the best specs, the most expensive iPhone you can buy directly from Apple is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It retails for $1,599 if you get the highest-end 1TB model.

Blatantly ignoring Apple’s current price ceiling, rare iPhones are selling for ridiculously high prices at auction, and one recently showed the world just how much a collector is willing to cough up for a rare Apple device. The iPhone in question is an original, 2007 iPhone that sold for $63,356.40 through LCG Auctions earlier this month.

Before you start frantically rooting through your junk drawer in search of your old, used iPhone, the one that sold was purchased in 2007 and left in its box unopened in perfect condition. According to the seller, Karen Green, in an interview with Business Insider, she was given the phone by some friends, but wasn’t able to use it due to Apple’s former AT&T exclusivity, so it remained in its box.

The bidding for the phone started at just $2,500, but after 17 days and 19 bids, it rose to sell for over $60,000 — nearly doubling the previous record for an original iPhone that was set in October 2022, when it sold for over $39,000. According to a representative from LCG Auctions, the online auction house was shown a lot of “duds” following the previous sale after people saw how much old Apple products can sell for, which is what inspired Green to contact LCG Auctions to have her iPhone assessed.

This original iPhone isn’t the only old-school ,mint-condition Apple device that’s sold for a staggering amount of money, however. The original Apple-1 computer, made by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in Jobs’ garage in 1976, sold at auction for $500,000. Obviously, there’s a vast difference between an original iPhone from 2007 and a computer handmade by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 in terms of their price and significance, but it’s clear that collectors are willing to break the bank for a piece of Apple history.

If you think you have a well-kept, potentially valuable Apple device, it might be worth reaching out to a site like LCG Auctions because you may just be sitting on something worth several thousand dollars.

