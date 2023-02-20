 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Someone just paid over $60,000 for this ultra-rare iPhone

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

When outfitted with all of the best specs, the most expensive iPhone you can buy directly from Apple is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It retails for $1,599 if you get the highest-end 1TB model.

Blatantly ignoring Apple’s current price ceiling, rare iPhones are selling for ridiculously high prices at auction, and one recently showed the world just how much a collector is willing to cough up for a rare Apple device. The iPhone in question is an original, 2007 iPhone that sold for $63,356.40 through LCG Auctions earlier this month.

An original 2007 iPhone sealed in its original box.
LCG Auctions

Before you start frantically rooting through your junk drawer in search of your old, used iPhone, the one that sold was purchased in 2007 and left in its box unopened in perfect condition. According to the seller, Karen Green, in an interview with Business Insider, she was given the phone by some friends, but wasn’t able to use it due to Apple’s former AT&T exclusivity, so it remained in its box.

The bidding for the phone started at just $2,500, but after 17 days and 19 bids, it rose to sell for over $60,000 — nearly doubling the previous record for an original iPhone that was set in October  2022, when it sold for over $39,000. According to a representative from LCG Auctions, the online auction house was shown a lot of “duds” following the previous sale after people saw how much old Apple products can sell for, which is what inspired Green to contact LCG Auctions to have her iPhone assessed.

This original iPhone isn’t the only old-school ,mint-condition Apple device that’s sold for a staggering amount of money, however. The original Apple-1 computer, made by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in Jobs’ garage in 1976, sold at auction for $500,000. Obviously, there’s a vast difference between an original iPhone from 2007 and a computer handmade by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 in terms of their price and significance, but it’s clear that collectors are willing to break the bank for a piece of Apple history.

If you think you have a well-kept, potentially valuable Apple device, it might be worth reaching out to a site like LCG Auctions because you may just be sitting on something worth several thousand dollars.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
iOS 16.3.1 fixes major bugs for your iPhone — and introduces a new one
Christine Romero-Chan
By Christine Romero-Chan
February 13, 2023
Lock screen widget for iOS 16.

Apple just released a new iOS update for your iPhone: iOS 16.3.1. There are also updates for iPadOS 16.3.1 and macOS 13.2.1. All of these are relatively minor updates, but they do patch up an actively exploited code execution vulnerability that was found in WebKit/Safari. A second vulnerability was also patched up, though this second one was not known to be actively exploited.

But that’s not all that iOS 16.3.1 brings. This update also fixes an issue with iCloud settings, where it became unresponsive. Another bug fix corrects an issue with using Siri with the Find My feature, where the request would end up failing. If you have a HomePod, there is a HomePod 16.3.2 OS update that will also resolve some Siri issues, where smart home requests would end up failing.

Read more
This may be the strangest iPhone mod we’ve ever seen
Michael Allison
By Michael Allison
February 13, 2023
A modded iPhone with a Lightning and USB-C port on the bottom.

Apple is rumored to be working on an iPhone with USB-C this year, but creative users have taken matters into their own hands and created their own USB-C-equipped iPhones. The latest of such mods is by an engineer who created an iPhone with both a USB-C port and a Lightning port side by side.

The iPhone mod comes from an engineer on YouTube. Using an iPhone 12 mini (though presumably, any iPhone would work), the engineer added another port to the iPhone. This means that not only is this modded iPhone capable of using the modern USB-C standard, but it can also do something as simple as listening to music through wired headphones while charging. Apple's iPhones are capable of playing music through the Lightning port, so any combination of USB-C and Lightning-wired headphones or charger would work.

Read more
iOS 16 has ruined the best thing about my iPhone, and I hate it
Prakhar Khanna
By Prakhar Khanna
February 10, 2023
Someone holding a purple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

I’ve been using an iPhone as my primary device since 2020 because of the next-level battery optimization on iOS. In the past few years, the best iPhones have been my go-to suggestion for anyone looking to buy a phone with the best possible battery life.

But iOS 16 has changed that for the worse. After using Apple's latest software on my iPhone 13 Pro Max, my battery anxiety has returned. And I hate every bit of it.
My iPhone battery anxiety is back

Read more