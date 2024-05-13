 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple prepping big move with its Vision Pro headset

By
The front visor of the Vision Pro on display at an Apple Store.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Since Apple launched the Vision Pro headset in February, the device has only been on sale in the U.S. But that looks set to change soon. The tech giant is now training staff from overseas Apple Stores on how to present the mixed-reality Vision Pro headset to customers, according to prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman.

In a report on Bloomberg on Monday, Gurman claimed that “in recent days” Apple has started to hold training sessions at his headquarters in Cupertino, California, for “hundreds” of workers from its internationals retail stores. The training sessions reportedly lasts for up to four days, giving Apple Store staff an overview of the company’s most important device in years and tips on how to show it off to customers, especially during the all-important one-to-one demonstration sessions.

Recommended Videos

Gurman’s unnamed sources suggested that the Vision Pro headset will start selling in stores overseas following Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference next month.

Related

“The company is training workers from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and China, indicating that those areas will be some of the first international markets for the device,” the Bloomberg reporter said, adding that while the company has given little away on its plans for the Vision Pro’s international launch, it has previously said that it would start selling it overseas later in 2024, with China confirmed as one of the new markets.

After a hype-filled launch earlier this year, interest in the $3,499 headset appears to have trailed off, so it would make sense for Apple to start pushing the headset in new markets in the coming months. Such a move could provoke renewed curiosity in the Vision Pro among potential buyers, and also encourage developers to create new apps for the device. Apple will also be hoping that the launch of the second version of the visionOS operating system next month will improve the headset’s usability to make it a more compelling product.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Apple updated two of its biggest iPad apps, and they look amazing
A screenshot of the new Final Cut Pro app.

Apple pulled off a surprise today with a pair of new iPad Pros that leverage the new M4 silicon. To go with it, the company has also revealed updated versions of the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps that introduce a healthy bunch of new features to take advantage of all the firepower the M4 offers.

Starting with Final Cut Pro 2 for iPad, the app gains new tricks such as Live Multicam, external drive support, Live Drawing, and more. Apple claims that thanks to the M4 silicon, the updated app boosts rendering speeds by 2x and opens the doors for 4x higher streams for editing ProRES RAW content.

Read more
Apple overhauled its two best iPad accessories. Here’s what’s new
Apple Pencil Pro

Apple has unveiled two new accessories for the iPad Pro 2024 models, an upgraded Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil that offer significant improvements compared to their previous versions.

The latest version of the Magic Keyboard has undergone a redesign, making it thinner and lighter than its predecessor. It is now available in two colors to complement the new iPad Pro models. Some new features include a function row equipped with screen brightness controls, an aluminum palm rest, and a larger trackpad with haptic feedback.

Read more
How to watch Apple’s big iPad event on May 7
iPad Air 5 back in hand.

After what seems like forever, Apple is finally holding an iPad-focused press event. The "Let Loose" event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7.

The online-only event is expected to reveal new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, as well as tablet accessories, including a new Apple Pencil. Here's more about the event and how to watch it.
How to watch Apple's May 7 event
Apple Event - May 7

Read more