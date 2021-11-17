  1. Mobile

Apple releases iOS 15.1.1 to help iPhone users with dropped calls

Jesse Hollington
By

If you’ve been having problems with calls dropping on your iPhone, there’s some good news, as Apple has just pushed out a minor iOS update to resolve this very problem.

The bigger iOS 15.2 update we’ve been waiting for isn’t ready quite yet, however Apple clearly feels that the problems some folks are having with call performance is important enough to push out a smaller iOS 15.1.1 update in the interim.

According to the release notes, this small update includes only one big fix: It “improves call drop performance on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.”

We haven’t seen too many complaints about this problem online, so it’s not clear how many iPhone owners it’s impacting or whether it only applies to 5G calling or certain carrier networks. It’s possible Apple merely discovered the problem internally, and it’s simply being proactive about fixing it before it becomes widespread.

Since iOS 15.1.1 only addresses this one issue that’s specific to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 families — including the Pro models — and doesn’t include any security fixes, Apple isn’t releasing it for older models. There’s also no iPadOS equivalent, for obvious reasons. If you’re using an affected iPhone, however, you should be able to find the update in the usual way, by going into Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.

If you’re not experiencing problems with dropped calls, however, there’s really no need to rush out and install this update, since it doesn’t appear to do much else. The same fix will almost certainly be incorporated into iOS 15.2, which is expected to include several interesting new features and is likely to arrive in the next few weeks.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPhone docks for 2021

The best smartwatches for 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

apple watch se review apps screen

How to set up voicemail on your iPhone

The best iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors for 2021

Promotion being used on the iPhone 13 Pro.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

All cheat codes in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

gta san andreas hd xbox 360 mobile port sanandreas

How to factory reset a Google Home Mini

best deals alexa google home amazon walmart mini

Halo Infinite: Multiplayer beginner’s guide

New spartan armor in Halo Infinite.

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2021

Realme is the next company working on a foldable, but will it fare any better?

Foldable phone feature image.

Best Black Friday Tablet Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Black Friday tablet deals

Best Black Friday iPhone deals 2021: Sales you can shop right now

Best Black Friday iPhone Deals 2021

Watch These Products for OOS on BFCM or Long Shipping Times

Empty shelves at Walmart out of stock.