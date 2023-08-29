 Skip to main content
It’s official — Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12

Invite for Apple's September 2023 event.
Apple

It’s official. After months upon months of speculation, we now know when Apple will announce its latest batch of iPhones, Apple Watches, and more. On August 29, Apple sent out press invites for its latest event, which is set to take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The event invite shows the Apple logo at the top, stylized with what looks like grains of sand in gray, blue, and silvery colors. This is almost certainly a nod to the iPhone 15 Pro, which is heavily rumored to come in black, silver, gray, and dark blue colors this year. Below the Apple logo is similarly colored text that reads “Wonderlust.”

Along with the logo and Wonderlust tag, the invite confirms that the event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on September 12. It’ll be broadcast live on Apple’s website, though you should also be able to watch it via YouTube or through the Apple TV app.

As for what we expect to see at this latest Apple event, the star of the show will almost certainly be the iPhone 15 lineup. This year’s iPhone family should consist of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro. We’re also expecting the iPhone 15 Pro Max, though it may be called the iPhone 15 Ultra instead. The big changes this year will likely include USB-C ports for all four phones, a new Action button to replace the mute switch, and the Dynamic Island being available on all four models.

But it’s not just iPhones we’re expecting. This September 12 event should also be where we see the Apple Watch Series 9, possibly alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well. It should be a quiet year on the Apple Watch front, with the most significant changes likely being limited to a new processor and updated colors. It’s also possible we’ll get a new AirPods Pro 2 case with a USB-C charging port.

Apple usually opens preorders for its new devices not too long after big events like this. If past years are anything to go by, we could see preorders go live the following Thursday or Friday — September 14 or September 15.

