  1. Mobile

Apple’s new shot-on-iPhone movie offers vertical take on classic film genres

By


Vertical videos on a TV screen or computer monitor may still cause a part of our brain to twitch in irritation, but the popularity of smartphone apps like Snapchat and TikTok, and the growing use of mobile video calls, have gently coached us into embracing the once-condemned format.

Even Apple has jumped on the bandwagon with the release this week of a movie that really makes the most of the alternative framing.

The nine-minute film (below) was made by Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle — best known for hits such as La La Land and Whiplash — using an iPhone 11 Pro, and released as part of Apple’s ongoing “Shot on iPhone” series.

“Watch as classic genres are flipped on their side, from action movies to silent films, spy flicks to westerns, reframing and modernizing the movie magic we know and love,” Apple said in a message posted with the video.

The tech giant also released a behind-the-scenes video (below) revealing how the director approached the project.

“Part of the fun of this was to try to think purely in terms of the vertical aspect ratio and what that does,” Chazelle said.

Costume designer and crew member April Napier adds, “You’re thinking about how things are moving in an elongated fashion — you’re not thinking about landscape, you’re not thinking about panorama.”

Stunt actor Tom McComas, who appears in the movie, said his scenes “worked really well in the vertical format.” And he’s right, in fact, as you might expect with an acclaimed director behind it, the entire movie makes full use of the format, using some clever framing to create powerful shots that really pull the viewer in.

Of course, the videos are more about promoting the iPhone 11 Pro rather than singing the praises of vertical video, with Apple noting that Chazelle made full use of the device’s extended dynamic range capabilities, video stabilization, and ultra-wide lens.

Apple has released a number of videos in its “Shot on ‌iPhone‌” series, though this latest effort is the first vertically shot movie in the collection.

Editors' Recommendations

Data storage and dirty energy: What Big Tech’s carbon neutral pledges leave out

Wind turbines

The best free movies on YouTube right now

best movies on Amazon Prime I Am Not Your Negro

The best films on the Criterion Channel right now

Still of Nastassja Kinski in Paris, Texas

The best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime right now

The Terminator on Amazon Prime

The best Huawei Mate 30 Pro cases

huawei mate 30 pro review pocket

How to find your own phone number on iOS or Android

Rebtel Calling

The Google Pixel 4a will finally be revealed today

The best iPad Pro accessories

The best Android games currently available (August 2020)

You can buy a Pixel 4a now, but Google’s already teasing the Pixel 5

Back-to-School iPad Deals 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

best ipad keyboards brydge pro plus

How to back up an iPad

apple ipad air pro 10 2 deals amazon 4th of july sale 2020 2018 review 5848 720x720

AppleCare fraud scheme used more than 1,000 fake iPhones from Hong Kong

iPhone 11 Pro feature image

Google Pixel 4a has ushered in a new era of excellent cheap phones

The best iOS games you can play offline on your iPhone and iPad