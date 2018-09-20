Digital Trends
Mobile

88 percent of the $800-plus smartphones sold last quarter were iPhones

Christian de Looper
By

It’s no secret that there are far more Android phones out there than iPhones, but it turns out that could have a little more to do with price ranges than previously thought. Why? Well, Apple globally sold a whopping 43 percent of all phones priced $400 or above in the second quarter of 2018. In other words, 43 percent of the people who can afford an iPhone are buying one — which is far more than the 20.45 percent market share that iOS holds overall.

The report comes from Counterpoint Research, which notes that on top of shipping 43 percent of phones above $400, Apple also swept up a massive 62 percent of the profits generated from smartphone sales in the second quarter of 2018. That’s way ahead of the likes of Samsung, which made 17 percent of the profits, as well as Huawei, with 8 percent, Oppo, with 5 percent, and Vivo, with 4 percent.

Perhaps most interesting are the so-called “premium” sales, which are defined as sales of smartphones that cost over $400. As mentioned, Apple held 43 percent of premium sales, beating out Samsung, which came in with 24 percent, and Oppo, which offered 10 percent. In the $400 to $600 range, Apple and Oppo were tied at 22 percent of sales, and in the $600 to $800 range Apple beat out Samsung with 44 percent of sales.

Apple shot ahead in the $800-plus range, selling a whopping 88 percent of phones.

According to Counterpoint, Samsung lagged a little more than expected in the second quarter of 2018. In particular, the company’s share in the $600 to $800 range was on the decline with fewer than expected sales of the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Of course, in general Samsung sells far more smartphones than Apple, but this latest report highlights the fact that those numbers are mostly focused in the sub-$400 range.

The news becomes even more interesting for Apple when we consider the fact that the second quarter of 2018 may well have been its worst quarter of the year. This was the quarter right before it launched a slew of new iPhones — so many customers would have been holding out to see what Apple released at its September 12 event.

So despite the fact that Apple only releases new phones once per year, it still commands a large percentage of the profits — and it’s unlikely that will slow in the near future.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple iOS 12 review
iOS 12
Mobile

Updating to Apple’s iOS 12 will make your iPhone a whole lot smarter

iOS 12, the latest version of Apple’s iOS, is officially here. We took it for a spin to check out its new noteworthy features, and if it truly changes our smartphone habits for the better.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iPhone Xs
Mobile

Apple iPhone XS vs. Samsung Galaxy S9: 2018’s biggest flagships clash

The iPhone XS has been revealed, and it's one of the best phones of the year. But even though it's Apple's latest and greatest, it's up against a lot of competition. Is the iPhone XS better than the Samsung Galaxy S9?
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Samsung exec confirms upcoming Galaxy S10 will sport 'very significant changes'

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Wearables

Just $100 buys you this super-tough — and very cool — G Shock fitness watch

Casio has announced a new Bluetooth-connected fitness watch in its G Shock line. The GBD-800 has an all-new digital display, fitness tracking technology, a classic G Shock look, and an attractive price.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best weather apps for the iPhone
Mobile

The best weather apps for the iPhone

Don't rely solely on your local meteorologist to stay up to date on the weather. Take matters into your own hands with one of these weather apps, each of which brings something unique to the table.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Simon Hill
swiftkey beta 6 0 update version 1445516617 typing smartphone shutterstock 329161457
Mobile

Be an online phantom and web surf safely with Ghostery’s mobile browser

Keeping your private information to yourself has become progressively harder in the internet age. If you're worried about your personal information, check out the new version of the Ghostery browser for iOS and Android.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google els rapidsos us 911
Mobile

Google brings its high-accuracy emergency location tracking to the U.S.

Google has announced that its Emergency Location Service is coming to Android phones on T-Mobile, marking the service's U.S. debut. The service allows for high-accuracy location information to be sent to first responders.
Posted By Christian de Looper
how to hide the notch oneplus 6 app tray
Mobile

OnePlus 6T may launch soon with in-display fingerprint sensor, dual cameras

According to a recent report, the launch of the OnePlus 6T could be different from any other OnePlus launch in history. How? It could have the backing of a major U.S. carrier. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
ipad pro
Mobile

Code found in iOS 12.1 beta suggests we will see a new iPad this fall

The new iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and Apple Watch aren't the last devices we'll see from Apple in 2018. There are plenty of rumors about a new iPad coming this year too, and it may share some design similarities with the new phones.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best fitness watches smartwatches for fitbit versa feat
Mobile

Fitbit’s new health care platform sets out to improve wellness in the workplace

Fitbit's new platform, Fitbit Care, aims to help improve wellness in the workplace. Using wearables, digital health coaching, and a more personalized health care experience, employees can have an easier time staying on top of their health.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
google chromecast branding ultra unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra: Everything you need to know

Google's Chromecast plugs into your TV's HDMI port, allowing you to stream content from your tablet, laptop, or smartphone directly to your TV. Here's what you need to know about all iterations, including the 4K-ready Chromecast Ultra.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
samsung galaxy a7 news 2 camera
Mobile

Samsung looks to Huawei for inspiration, and the new Galaxy A7 is born

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A7 smartphone, its first with a triple-lens rear camera, which, although sounds similar to the one fitted to the Huawei P20 Pro, works in a different way.
Posted By Andy Boxall
porsche design huawei mate rs top profile
Mobile

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro's body may wirelessly charge new Bluetooth headphones

Huawei is no stranger when it comes to big phones. And this year it plans to go even bigger with the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Here's what we think we know about the new range.
Posted By Andy Boxall