Development of Samsung's Galaxy S9 smartphone rumored to already be underway

Why it matters to you The next Galaxy phone is as highly anticipated as the next iPhone, and the Galaxy S9 is already being discussed in rumors.

The Galaxy S8 may be the Samsung phone to have right now, but in 2018, it will likely be replaced by another phone in the company’s range, which we’d all expect to be named the Galaxy S9. Although the S8 is only just reaching store shelves right now, talk has already begun regarding its successor. It’s very early days, but here’s what’s already being rumored for the next Galaxy phone.

Name and release date

Samsung has apparently started developing the Galaxy S9 in earnest, and the code name it has given the device has been leaked by Korean publication The Bell. According to the report, the Galaxy S9 is code-named Star, and a larger version of the phone, which we can assume is the S9 Plus, is known as the Star 2. It’s also said development has started several months earlier than it did for the Galaxy S8, which may imply either an earlier release date, or the inclusion of new features and technology, which requires time to integrate. However, no official sources have confirmed this story, therefore treat it as speculation for now.

A release date during the first half of 2018 is anticipated.

Specs

The Galaxy S phones are among Samsung’s most powerful devices, so we should expect the S9 to follow the tradition. It’s being rumored the device will use the next top-of-the-range Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, known at the moment as the Snapdragon 845.

A report published by the Korean publication The Investor quoting sources speaking to the Aju Business Daily says Samsung and Qualcomm are teaming up again for the Galaxy S9, and the new phone may use a next-generation, and as-yet unconfirmed processor inside. It’s speculated the chip will be called the Snapdragon 845, and the two companies are developing it right now. Once the chip has been finalized, manufacturing duties may be given to Samsung or Taiwanese company TMSC.

Samsung worked closely with Qualcomm on the Snapdragon 835 processor, which powers the Galaxy S8. While other smartphone manufacturers are also announcing phones with the Snapdragon 835 inside — Sony and Xiaomi, for example — Samsung had the monopoly on the chip initially, and supply is low. The close working relationship between the two has clearly been successful, if these rumors prove to be accurate. However, another period of exclusivity on the new processor in 2018 won’t be well-received by Qualcomm’s other partners.

Little has been said elsewhere about a Snapdragon 845 processor. A rumor originating from a Weibo social network source at the beginning of 2017 said a future Qualcomm chip referred to as the Snapdragon 84x would be revealed during the final three months of 2017. Whether this will end up being an 840 or 845 remains to be seen, as does the authenticity of the rumor. Apparently, the chip will have eight cores.

Nothing else is known about the Galaxy S9, but we’ll keep you updated here as we hear more. For now though, if you want a new Samsung, phone grab yourself a Galaxy S8, because we’re still almost a year away from seeing a sequel.