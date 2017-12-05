Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 is finally here to power a new generation of flagship phones

The much anticipated and heavily rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor is finally here. The new chip is set to power a next generation of high-powered and flagship-quality smartphones in 2018, likely starting with the likes of Xiaomi and Samsung, both of which took the stage at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii.

Details are a little light on the Snapdragon 845’s capabilities right now, though we’ll learn more on day 2 of the summit. For now, we know that Qualcomm focused on a few key areas of development for the new chip.

For starters, Qualcomm is placing a heavy emphasis on image and video processing. It’s an important area of development over the next few years — not only does it make for better photos, but it also plays a big role in improving augmented reality applications and combining machine learning with image processing.

Augmented reality wasn’t the only reality Qualcomm focused on. Qualcomm powered a generation of mobile VR with the Snapdragon 835, and the company hopes to do the same again with the Snapdragon 845. Other areas of focus include artificial intelligence, internet connectivity, and power-efficiency.

So which phones will feature the new chip first? We don’t know exactly just yet, but it’s likely the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be among the first. Samsung and Qualcomm partnered to manufacture the Snapdragon 835, and that meant that Samsung got first dibs on the chip. Companies like LG had to use older processors, or simply waited until Samsung released the Galaxy S8. At the event, Qualcomm and Samsung said Samsung Foundry would once again manufacture the 845 processor — suggesting that once again other manufacturers may have to wait to get their hands on it.

Another smartphone manufacturer, however, also took the stage at the event — Xiaomi. The Chinese company noted its next flagship will feature the Snapdragon 845 — it didn’t mention when that flagship would be unveiled, and there was no mention of it being the first device to feature the new chip.

Eventually most flagship phones will feature the Snapdragon 845. Phones that pack the Snapdragon 835 include the Google Pixel 2, the LG V30, HTC’s U11, Sony’s Xperia XZ1, and more. We expect these phone’s successors to make use of the Snapdragon 845.

We’ll update this story as we hear more about the Snapdragon 845, so stay tuned for more info.

Update: Revised article in light of the fact that the Snapdragon 845 has now been announced.