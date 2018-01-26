Everything we know about ‘Incredibles 2’

Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and their super-powered family are headed back to the big screen in Incredibles 2, the sequel to Pixar’s 2004 animated hit. The film picks up where the original film left off, and the studio recently released a breakdown of the sequel’s cast, complete with images of the actors and the characters they’ll play in the film.

Along with bringing back most of the original film’s voice cast, Incredibles 2 also brings back writer and director Brad Bird behind the camera. The film is scheduled to hit standard and IMAX theaters June 15, so here’s everything we know about it so far.

Casting call

In January, Disney and Pixar debuted a series of images on Facebook introducing — and in some cases, re-introducing — audiences to the cast of actors and characters who will be returning for Incredibles 2 and joining the franchise in the sequel. Cast members Holly Hunter (as Elastigirl), Craig T. Nelson (as Mr. Incredible), Sarah Vowell (as Violet Parr), Huck Milner (as Dashiell “Dash” Parr), Samuel L. Jackson (as Frozone), Brad Bird (as Edna Mode), and Jonathan Banks (as Rick Dicker) all appear in the images.

The gallery of images aped the presentation of Google’s popular Fine Arts app that matches users’ self portraits with (arguably) similar fine art, and the character descriptions offered a preview of sorts of the story at play in the sequel, and where the film will pick up with its popular family of superheroes (and friends).

The images also offered the first look at four of the new characters that will debut in the film: Winston Deavor, Evelyn Deavor, Voyd, and Ambassador. The characters are portrayed by Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini, respectively.

The characters’ descriptions read as follows:

Winston Deavor (Odenkirk) “leads a world-class telecommunications company alongside his genius sister, Evelyn. Ultra-wealthy, savvy and suave, Winston goes big in everything he does—including his infatuation with Supers. He has been a supporter of Supers returning—all he needs is a hero (or three) to help him change public perception and bring them back into the sunlight.”

Evelyn Deavor (Keener) “the brilliant brainchild behind her brother Winston’s telecommunications company, knows her way around tech. She loves tinkering with tech, and has never met a problem she can’t solve.”

Voyd (Bush) “is a young, overeager ‘wannaba’ Super and a mega-fan of Elastigirl. Her superpower is the ability to divert and manipulate objects around her by creating voids that allow the objects to appear and disappear, and shift in space.”

And finally, “The Supers find an advocate in a dignified foreign Ambassador (Rossellini) who is committed to the support and legalization of Superheroes.”

Starting over

In the lead-up to the premiere of Incredibles 2, Bird indicated that the film picks up right where the 2004 film ended — almost exactly where it ended, in fact.

The first official image from the movie released by Pixar (via Entertainment Weekly) seemed to confirm this starting point for the sequel.

First look

After months of official hype and almost 13 years of anticipation, the first teaser and poster for Incredibles 2 were released in November 2017 by Disney and Pixar.

The brief teaser video featured super-powered infant Jack-Jack using his powers to create the logo for the film, and also included a short scene in which Bob “Mr. Incredible” Parr (Odenkirk) celebrates the discovery of Jack-Jack’s powers — only to learn the hard way how powerful those abilities are.

The teaser was accompanied by the first official poster for the film.

Story time

Although we know that Incredibles 2 picks up where the 2004 film left off, there appears to be some time that passes between that moment at the end of The Incredibles and the main narrative of the sequel. At least, that’s what the official synopsis for the film seems to indicate.

“Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in Incredibles 2 – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life,” reads the studio’s description of the plot. “It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.”