Here’s how to buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus

Share

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are finally here, boasting the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor — the Snapdragon 845 — plenty of RAM, and a revamped camera that Samsung hopes will make the Galaxy S9 the phone of choice for photography lovers.

Now that the new phone is here, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on it for yourself. There are plenty of ways to buy the phone — and we’ve done the research on them so that you don’t have to. Whether you want to buy the phone through a carrier or directly from Samsung, here’s how to get your hand on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

Unlocked

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will be available for pre-order starting on March 2, with full sales beginning on March 16. You’ll be able to get the device unlocked for yourself from a range of stores, including Best Buy, Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart.

Samsung

If you choose to pick up the Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus from Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung app, then you can pick up an unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S9 for $719.99, or $30 a month for 24 months. The larger S9 Plus will set you back a little more — $839.99, or $35 a month, for 24 months.

If you’re upgrading from an older Galaxy device, then Samsung is also offering a trade-in program that could save you up to $350 on a new Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus. The details of this trade in option are available on Samsung’s site, as is the list of models that can be traded in.

Carriers

AT&T

AT&T has already announced its deals for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. According to the company, the new phones will be available for pre-order starting on March 2, with a full sale starting on March 16. AT&T Next customers will be able to get the standard Galaxy S9 for $26.34 per month for 30 months, while the Galaxy S9 Plus will come in at $30.50 per month for 30 months. That comes out to a total of $790.20 for the standard Galaxy S9, or $915 total for the Galaxy S9 Plus.

AT&T has also announced that its MVNO, Cricket Wireless, will be offering the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus in some select stores, starting on March 16.

Sprint

We have yet to hear about Sprint’s availability for the Galaxy S9, but we’ll update this post when we hear back.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile customers will also be able to get their hands on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. The company is offering the phones for pre-order starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on March 2, with full sales starting on March 16 in stores around the U.S. and through the T-Mobile website.

T-Mobile is offering some pretty sweet trade-in deals, too. You’ll be able to get up to a hefty $360 if you trade-in some flagship phones, including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, iPhone 8, and others. Older phones, including the LG G5, Galaxy S5, and others, will still get up to $200 — which is still not bad at all.

Verizon

Verizon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus for pre-order starting on March 2, with full sales to begin on March 16. The Galaxy S9 costs$33.33 per month for 24 months — which equates to $799.92 — and the Galaxy S9 Plus is $38.74 per month for 24 months, for a total of $929.76.

The company also has a hefty six promotional offers running. Here’s the run-down of those promotional offers.