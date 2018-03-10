The best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases to keep your new phone safe, looking good

Samsung’s gorgeous new Galaxy S9 retains the curved beauty of last year’s S8, but adds a new main camera with a dual aperture that promises to deliver great low-light photography. The design is refined, with a much better fingerprint sensor placement on the back, and it’s IP68 rated, like its predecessor, but this is still going to be a fragile phone.

The good news is that we’ve got a delectable lineup of stylish and protective options. Behold the best Galaxy S9 cases so far.

UAG Plyo Case ($40) The Plyo series from Urban Armor Gear is a bit sleeker and more refined than its standard range. You still get an impact-resistant core and reinforced corners for good drop protection that meets military drop-test standards, but the main body is transparent and devoid of extraneous detail. Ridged edges enhance your grip and the button covers are oversized to make them easy to find and press. There is also a surround above and below the screen to prevent it from touching down. This case comes in four translucent colors and won’t interfere with Samsung Pay or wireless charging. Buy one now from: UAG Amazon

Scooch Wingman Case ($45) We like the clever design of this case with its versatile, curling kickstand on the back. You can curl it around your finger to hold your S9 securely, use it as a landscape or portrait stand, or insert it into the air vent in your car. The case itself has all the cutouts you need for easy access, tactile button covers, and reinforced sections top and bottom that cover the corners and guard against drop damage. Scooch also donates 10 percent of each purchase to programs that support victims of crime and domestic abuse. Buy one now from: Scooch

Otterbox Commuter Series Case ($40) If you want decent dual-layer drop protection, then the Otterbox Commuter is worth checking out. It doesn’t provide the same level of protection as Otterbox’s top-of-the-line Defender case, but it’s also slimmed down by comparison. The soft inner layer absorbs shock and the hard outer shell deflects damage. You do also get port covers to keep dust out of your headphone jack and charging port. It comes in classic black or a two-tone blue/green color. Buy one now from: Otterbox Amazon

Mous Real Aramid Carbon Fiber Case ($60) This striking case from Mous combines a flexible TPU bumper with a polycarbonate back and a magnetic mounting system. The back plate to finish it off and give it a distinctive look is carbon fiber, but you can also get wood, leather, or a kind of marble effect finish. These svelte cases only add 2.3mm to your Galaxy S9’s profile. There are air pockets inside to ensure drop protection and each case ships with a screen protector. Buy one now from: Mous

Skech Polo Book Case ($40) For wallet case fans the versatile Polo Book from Skech is going to tick a lot of boxes. The polyurethane cover has a leather-style finish in black and there’s space for credit cards, an ID, and some cash. There’s a magnetic clasp to hold the cover in place, and it can also bend back to act as a landscape stand. The slim polycarbonate shell case inside can be detached and, since it has a magnetic back, it works with magnetic docks. Buy one now from: Skech

Incipio DualPro Case ($30) If you’re worried about cracking that curved display, then this dual-layer case is a sound investment. This has been one of Incipio’s best-selling cases for a decade now — and with good reason. It covers the S9 from every angle, with a protective lip around the screen, tactile button covers, and generous openings for the camera, fingerprint sensor, and ports. It boasts an understated style in matte iridescent colors, including blue, lilac, and rusted gold. Buy one now from: Incipio Amazon

Speck Presidio Folio Case ($45) We’re big fans of Speck’s Presidio Grip case, but for the S9 we’re recommending this new Folio case. You get the same excellent drop protection for falls from up to 10 feet, and the cover provides complete coverage and also folds back to act as a landscape stand. Inside the cover, there’s a hidden slot that opens to reveal space for three cards. It’s durable, protective, and comes in black, red, or blue, all paired with gray. Buy one now from: Speck

Tech21 Evo Max Case ($45) With a three-layer protection system that offers drop protection from up to 14 feet, you can relax when your Galaxy S9 is wearing the Tech21 Evo Max case. The polycarbonate shell combines with Tech21’s proprietary Flexshock material to safeguard your Samsung smartphone. It’s a slim case considering the level of protection on offer, and it has all the cutouts you need for easy access. Aside from black, this case comes in a range of colors including Smokey Dahlia, Devine Blue, Orchid, and Poker Green. Buy one now from: Tech21

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case ($30)

Leather is comfortable to hold and attractive, so it makes a good material for a phone case. These cases are crafted from quality Nubuck leather in a range of colors. The wallet-style design wraps around your S9 to offer complete protection. The cover has a secure magnetic clasp and can fold back to act as a landscape stand. You’ll also find three slots for credit cards and a larger pocket at the back. Buy one now from: Snakehive