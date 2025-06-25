 Skip to main content
Apple Sports app serves up an ace of an update for tennis fans

And you can download it now from the App Store

By
A live tennis match in the Apple Sports app
Apple

The Apple Sports app is getting a Grand Slam of an update, and it’s one which will please tennis fans who are looking forward to the start of Wimbledon.

A relatively new iPhone app, Apple Sports quietly launched in February 2024 and while you don’t hear much about it, we heartily recommend downloading this app if you’re a fan who likes to keep a keen eye on the latest scores.

Apple claims it’s “as fast as a sports app can be”, delivering you live scores in real time on your lock screen thanks to Live Activities. There are no ads in the app, which is free to download, with match cards giving you play-by-play updates, live scores, standings, fixtures and betting odds.

Another handy feature is the Sports app can sync your favourite tournaments, leagues and teams with other Apple apps, such as Apple TV and Apple News, giving you easy access to the latest relevant live streams and news.

What’s new in the Apple Sports app?

A live tennis match in the Apple Sports app
Apple

The big update for version 3.0 of the Apple Sports app is the introduction of tennis, allowing you to follow both the men’s and women’s Grand Slam and 1000-level tournaments throughout the year, starting of course with Wimbledon.

While the qualification rounds aren’t covered, you’ll be able to follow every match of the finals which start on June 30. The live match cards will show you who is currently serving and update you with every point scored, ensuring you don’t miss a shot.

The updates extend to Live Activities displayed on your iPhone’s lock screen and on your Apple Watch, giving you a glanceable view of the current server, live game score, and current games and sets standings.

Tennis live activities on the lock screen of an iPhone
Apple

A new Home, and a baseball boost

It’s not just the addition of tennis though, as Apple has also updated the Home page, where you can select the order the tournaments and leagues you follow are displayed.

To re-order your followed leagues and tournaments, simply tap the menu icon and then tap ‘edit’. From there you’ll be able to re-order by dragging rows up and down. Hit ‘done’ and your home page will match your new order.

Any followed teams who are playing that day will be automatically grouped at the top of the home page, even if they are from different leagues and tournaments – handy to keep a tab of those most important to you.

Baseball fans will also be pleased with a small, but important addition to the game card as the names of the current pitcher and batter are now shown beneath their respective team’s live score.

The update is available now

Apple continues to build out its offering in the Sports app, and with its fast, simple and ad-free experience it certainly challenges the established players in the market. It doesn’t offer the same level of depth and features as rivals, but there’s something to be said for the simplicity here.

As for what’s coming after tennis and the refreshed home screen, we will have to wait and see. Personally, I’d love to see the introduction of cricket and native support on iPad (currently you can get the Apple Sports app on iPad, but it’s limited to the iPhone screen size), while I’m sure there will be iPhone users around the world hoping Apple expands availability to more countries.

Something for Apple to consider for the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 launches this Fall perhaps?

The version 3.0 Apple Sports app update is available now in the app store for iPhone users in the US, Canada and UK.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
