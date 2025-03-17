 Skip to main content
Apple Wallet makes it easier than ever to see recurring payments

Apple Wallet has seen several improvements recently, but the most recent update changes Subscriptions & Payments to Preauthorized Payments. This naming scheme is more straightforward and clear about what it does, and it also gives you an idea of any upcoming payments.

This feature is only present in the most recent version of the iOS 18.4 beta, though. If you go looking for it on your own device (and you aren’t participating in the beta), you won’t be able to find it. Currently, you can see upcoming payments by opening SettingsApple AccountSubscriptions. You can view active and inactive subscriptions here and the amount and date of the next payment.

iOS 18.4 provides another place where users can check on subscriptions, but it also adds a way to check upcoming payments that might not fall under the subscriptions umbrella. Apple describes preauthorized payments as “Merchants you authorize to charge your Apple Pay payment method for subscriptions, auto reloads, billing charges, and more.”

The change is a small but important quality-of-life boost, but many people think Apple can take the feature a step further by listing all upcoming payments under a single menu. This would make it easier to manage your budget on the fly and turn the iPhone into a true “life management” device.

As we said before, this feature is currently only available through the iOS 18.4 beta, but it should come to all iPhone users when the stable version of iOS 18.4 launches in April. If you’re eager to try out these new functions for yourself, you can sign up to take part in the beta — but know that can mean system instability, as everything isn’t fully tested.

