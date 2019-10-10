Apple has pulled the controversial HKmap.live from its app store, following pressure yesterday from an op-ed in the People’s Daily, a Chinese state-owned newspaper.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson stated that the app had been used to “target and ambush police,” and endangered public safety as a result.

“We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps. We have learned that an app, HKmap.live, has been used in ways that endanger law enforcement and residents in Hong Kong. Many concerned customers in Hong Kong have contacted us about this app and we immediately began investigating it. The app displays police locations and we have verified with the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau that the app has been used to target and ambush police, threaten public safety, and criminals have used it to victimize residents in areas where they know there is no law enforcement. This app violates our guidelines and local laws, and we have removed it from the App Store.”

The developer of HKmap.live has taken to Twitter to publicly disagree with Apple’s decision, stating there is no evidence the app endangers residents and police in Hong Kong.

At this time, the HKmap.live website is still accessible from iPhone web browsers.

HKmap.live isn’t the only app to have been affected by Apple’s purge of pro-democracy apps. News app Quartz is also reporting it has been removed in the Chinese app store following alleged complaints from the Chinese government about Quartz’s coverage of the protests.

This entire debacle stems from a single op-ed, published in the Chinese state-owned newspaper, the People’s Daily. Yesterday, it launched an attack against Apple, warning the technology giant about the possible consequences of allowing the app HKmap.live onto its app store, and other pieces of media that allegedly support independence for Hong Kong.

As reported by AFP, the op-ed in The People’s Daily takes aim at a couple of targets, including the NBA, but puts Apple firmly in its sights later in the piece. Accusing Apple of being an “accomplice to the rioters,” the article went on to warn that “Apple has to think about the consequences of its unwise and reckless decision.” In this case, in allowing an app that supplies information about police activity and protests around the Hong Kong area.

The People’s Daily takes a particular stance on this, claiming the app allows rioters to avoid police and commit violent acts in other areas. This is a description of the app rejected by the app’s developer, who took to Twitter to point out the app actually helps the police by highlighting “blue flag areas” — those areas where the police have temporarily deemed it illegal to assemble.

Read this if you don't know how "illegal assembly" works in #HK https://t.co/SSqJ3NzMpn Just like Waze, people get notified of traffic cam ahead, so they can slow down. No one is breaking any law. — HKmap.live 全港抗爭即時地圖 (@hkmaplive) October 2, 2019

It isn’t just HKmap.live that The People’s Daily has an issue with, mentioning the app as only being the tip of the iceberg. It also mentions an independence-supporting song being allowed onto the Apple Music store — most likely referencing the song Glory to Hong Kong, which has become something of an anthem for the protesters. According to the piece, the song was removed from the store before being allowed back on again.

This isn’t the first time we’ve written about HKmap.live. The controversial app made headlines earlier this week due to an alleged rejection for the Apple App Store. Following an outcry, the app was allowed onto the store, but there are some questions about whether Apple truly intended to censor the app. The app’s developer went as far as to say it was more likely a “bureaucratic f up than censorship”.

This is unlikely to be the last we hear of the technological sphere mixing with the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. This week, professional Hearthstone player Chung Ng Wai was banned from the Hearthstone Grandmasters competition for using his post-match interview to support the protesters in Hong Kong. Prior to this, the Chinese government was accused of running disinformation campaigns through Facebook, Twitter, and even YouTube.

Updated on October 10, 2019: Apple has pulled the HKmap.live from the App Store.

