The Apple Watch Connected program offers Apple Watch wearers various benefits and rewards for working out at four inaugural partner gyms.

The program, according to TechCrunch, is “a four-legged stool” that combines equipment powered by Apple’s GymKit, an Apple Watch and iOS app developed with Apple, Apple Pay, and incentive programs.

The partner gyms are Orange Theory, Basecamp Fitness, YMCA, and Crunch Fitness, and select locations of the fitness companies are now live with the Apple Watch Connected program.

The rewards the gym-goers will receive from the Apple Watch Connected program vary, depending on where they are working out, according to CNBC. Orange Theory will offer Apple and Nike gift cards for achieving certain goals, which are tracked through the Apple Watch, while Basecamp Fitness offers an Apple Watch Series 5 GPS model that may be paid off by joining three classes per week for a whole year. Crunch Fitness will give $3 to $4 in weekly credit for members who meet certain goals, while workouts at YMCA will go toward providing free classes for children, such as swimming lessons.

The program will provide extra motivation for Apple Watch wearers to stick to their workout plan, while partner gyms will be able to expand their offerings and attract more sign-ups through their partnership with Apple. The gyms also see Apple Watch Connected as a way to keep their current customers.

“I’m confident this will help member retention and keep members active and engaged,” said Crunch Signature CEO Keith Worts in a press briefing.

Worts also addressed the privacy concerns that usually come with connectivity programs. The CEO said that in compliance with privacy laws, Crunch will not use the data from Apple Watches. Apple also confirmed that it will not receive any of that data.

Gym goers who are excited to sign up with Apple Watch Connected facilities may have to wait, as the program is currently limited to a few locations. Orange Theory will deploy the program in all of its facilities in the United States this year, starting at two Manhattan locations, while Basecamp will launch the program to all of its clubs over the next year. Crunch Fitness will also start with two Manhattan locations, with more to follow, while the YMCA introduced the program to its greater Twin Cities, Minnesota locations, and in 22 more branches in the coming weeks.

