Apple is introducing an all-new Apple Watch model, called the Apple Watch Ultra. It is geared toward fitness enthusiasts and extreme sports fanatics. The Apple Watch Ultra goes up against the sports-focused Garmins of the world and does so with an extreme price tag.

The rugged Apple Watch Ultra features a water-resistance rating of 30 meters and lasta more than a day, thanks to the bigger form factor, which packs a larger battery. It also comes with a shatter-resistant display packed into the titanium casing. The Apple Watch Ultra is the largest Apple Watch to date at 49mm, with a screen size of just under 2 inches, and it is the brightest display ever on an Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra is made out of aerospace-grade titanium and is corrosion-resistant. You get a new Action button, which is customizable and gives you quick control for a range of functions. Apart from that, the Digital Crown is larger and designed to be used while wearing gloves. Apple Watch Ultra gets a second speaker for increased volume and three microphones for voice clarity even in windy conditions.

The new Apple Watch Ultra can last up to 36 hours on a single charge and up to 60 hours using low-power mode. Watch faces have been improved as well to offer the most technical watch face yet, called Wayfinder. It includes a compass on the dial and can be customized for mountains, oceans, and trails. The Apple Watch Ultra gets a night mode where the display turns red for better visibility. The new action button can set off an alert up to 600 feet.

There are two new bands as well, including the Ocean band and the Trial loop. The former has a titanium buckle, whereas the latter is Apple’s thinnest band yet. The company is touting the Watch Ultra as packing the best GPS on any sports smartwatch yet. It also comes with new precision, dual-frequency GPS and new algorithms. The Action button instantly transitions from one leg of the race to the next. There is also a new feature that detects when you arrive at an end point of your race.

As for endurance, the bigger battery makes a huge difference as it makes sure that your Apple Watch Ultra lasts for the duration of long-distance triathlon without losing GPS or heart rate. The location of your trailhead or tent can be quickly added using the Action button (waypoint) if you are hiking. It uses GPS data to retrace your steps, which automatically turns on when you go off the grid.

The Apple Watch Ultra gets a built-in depth gauge, and displays duration unsderwater and water temperature. It is certified to EN13319, the standard for diving. Apple is collaborating with Huish to make the new Watch Ultra a dive computer for recreational scuba diving up to 30 meters. There is also a new Oceanic Plus app for the device. Dive metrics are simple and easy to read, and you can constantly track dive parameters. Unlike most dive computers, which require a complex sequence of buttons, this app uses simple gestures like the Digital Crown or Action button.

The Apple Watch Ultra is priced at $799 for all models, and it will be available starting September 23.

