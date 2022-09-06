Apple Watch Pro will have an extra button, leak suggests

We’re just a short time away from Apple’s “Far out” event that’ll see the company unveil its latest bunch of tech goodies.

Rumor has it that the collection of fresh gadgets will include an all-new Apple Watch, specifically a Pro version of the smartwatch.

Breaking on Monday – just two days before Apple’s event — is news that the Apple Watch Pro will have an extra button that can be programmed by the user, and also come with a larger 1.99-inch display (compared to the largest Series 7 watch at 1.9 inches), and a larger 47mm casing (compared to the largest Series 7 watch at 45mm).

In renders shared by India-based 91mobiles of what is said to be the upcoming Apple Watch Pro, the new button is visible on the opposite side of the Digital Crown and multitasking button.

Notably, the renders have been checked out by Bloomberg reporter and reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman, who confirmed in a tweet that “this is indeed it.”

He added later that the button is “probably programmable” so the wearer can choose what it does, “for instance, launching a specific app, feature or workout.”

There has been talk that bands for the Apple Watch Pro may not be compatible with existing Apple Watch bands, which, if that’s the case, is likely to be an annoyance for anyone who’s interested in the Pro and already has a carefully curated band collection.

As for pricing, don’t be surprised if Apple prices the Pro version of its smartwatch at around the $1,000 mark.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the existence of what would be its first-ever Pro version of its smartwatch. But there have been so many leaks about the device that it will be a major surprise if it doesn’t make an appearance at Apple’s event on Wednesday.

Do, however, expect the Apple Watch Series 8, and a new version of the more attractively priced Apple Watch SE2.

We’re also certain to meet the iPhone 14 for the first time. Here’s everything we’re expecting to see with the latest iteration of Apple’s popular smartphone. And here’s how to watch a livestream of Apple’s event on Wednesday.

