 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Apple Watch Series 10 could be the biggest Apple Watch upgrade in years

By
Control Center on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Over the past few months, we’ve come across multiple rumors claiming that the 10th-anniversary edition of the Apple Watch will finally bring a major design and functional refresh. Now, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is also backing those predictions.

In an investor post shared on Medium, Kuo writes that the Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner. This comes just a day after Bloomberg reported that Apple is also eyeing a thinner iPhone and MacBook for the 2025 product upgrade cycle.

Recommended Videos

Notably, the upcoming smartwatch won’t only be thinner, but will also introduce new size options. It will reportedly be offered in 45mm and 49mm sizes, up from the 41mm and 45mm variants that Apple currently offers for the Apple Watch Series 9.

Related

Another crucial change is that Apple will shift to 3D-printed parts for its upcoming smartwatch portfolio due to lowered production costs. “Intensive testing over the past year has significantly improved the production efficiency of 3D printing,” Kuo writes.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Series 8, seen from the side.
The Apple Watch Series 9 (left) and Apple Watch Series 8 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Regarding the smartwatch, the leak landscape has been relatively quiet about new fitness and biosensing capabilities. According to Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X) will also embrace a new band attachment design that requires magnetic parts.

It seems that the hardware charges — which include a larger, but thinner chassis — will accompany yet another crucial upgrade. “People involved in the development of new Apple Watches say the system takes up a considerable amount of space that could be better filled with a bigger battery or other components,” says the Bloomberg report.

Apple is also said to be ditching the OLED panel in favor of microLED screens for the smartwatch. On the wellness side, the report mentions blood pressure sensing, a feature that the likes of Samsung and Huawei already offer on their respective smartwatches.

Experts tell Digital Trends that blood glucose analysis is currently the moonshot, but promising progress is also being made in the field of microfluidics. The most notable objective is to develop noninvasive methods for measuring biomarkers like blood glucose level and alcohol concentration. Another objective is for the watch to perform sweat analysis.

The Apple Watch Series 9's case back and sensors.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The latter is itself a mine of crucial health and workout data and could be particularly appealing for athletes. Right now, there is no concrete leak around the asking price, but given the recent wave of Apple products that have embraced a design refresh, we can safely expect a generation-over-generation price hike for the Apple Watch X as well.

Apple’s next hardware event will likely take place in the fall, and will likely serve as the launch platform for the iPhone 16 and possibly a few Mac updates as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The Apple Watch is about to get significant new health features
Apple Watch Series 7 on wrist from the back.

We’re just days away from Apple’s huge Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) keynote. At that time, the company is expected to announce new software for its top-selling products, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Vision Pro, and Apple Watch.

Among the many announcements, Apple is expected to unveil watchOS 11 for the Apple Watch. One of the significant features of this software update pertains to the Health app.

Read more
Tracking blood sugar with your Apple Watch just got way easier
A woman looks at her Apple Watch with Dexcom G7 real-time glucose monitoring.

In the U.s., there are over 37 million Americans who have diabetes, which is around 11% of the population. Globally, there are about 422 million people who are diabetic. The most common form is Type 2, which represents about 90% to 95% of all diabetes cases. As you can imagine, monitoring blood sugar levels is an important task for many people.

A company called Dexcom manufactures, produces, and distributes continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGM) that help those who need to manage diabetes. It’s one of the more prominent and popular brands for CGMs, and it’s making it even easier to monitor your blood sugar levels with an Apple Watch even when your iPhone isn't nearby.

Read more
Is the Apple Watch in trouble?
Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.

Warning signs may be starting to flash yellow for Apple, at least when it comes to wearables, including the Apple Watch and AirPods. According to a report from IDC, a market intelligence company, worldwide shipments of wearables grew by 8.8% year over year, but Apple specifically is down by 18.9%. This includes a 19.1% decline in Apple Watch shipments and an 18.8% decline in wearable audio products like AirPods and Beats.

In second place after Apple, we have Xiaomi, which had 43.4% year-over-year growth and seems ton have recovered nicely from the 16% decline in the first quarter of 2023. It's followed by Huawei in third. Global growth seems largely driven by smaller and lesser-known manufacturers with more budget offerings, with bigger names like Samsung slipping to fourth place.

Read more