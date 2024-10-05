It’s hard to believe, but almost a decade has passed since the first Apple Watch was released. Since then, we’ve witnessed the introduction of annual “Series” releases, along with a few “SE” and “Ultra” models. This year, the Apple Watch Series 10 made its debut at the Apple event inSeptember, but that same event didn’t update the Apple Watch Ultra. Instead, we got a new Black Titanium colorway alongside the existing Natural Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2.

How does the new Apple Watch compare to the Apple Watch Ultra 2? It’s time to find out.

Recommended Videos

Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: specs

Apple Watch Series 10 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size and dimensions

46mm (46mm x 39mm x 9.7mm) 42mm (42mm x 36mm x 9.7mm) 49mm (49mm x 44mm x 14.4mm) Weight 46mm: 36.4 grams (aluminum, GPS) 35.3 grams (aluminum, GPS + Cellular) 41.7 grams (titanium) 42mm: 30 grams (aluminum, GPS) 29.3 grams (aluminum, GPS + Cellular) 34.4 grams (titanium) 61.4 grams (Natural Titanium) 61.8 grams (Black Titanium) Colors Jet Black aluminum Rose Gold aluminum Silver aluminum Slate Titanium Gold Titanium Natural Titanium Natural Titanium Black Titanium Display Always‑On Retina LTPO3 display Wide‑angle OLED Up to 40% brighter when viewed at an angle Edge‑to‑edge display Ion‑X front glass (aluminum cases) Sapphire front crystal (titanium cases) Up to 2000 nits maximum brightness 1 nit minimum brightness 326 pixels per inch Always-On Retina LTPO2 OLED display Flat sapphire crystal display Up to 3000 nits maximum brightness 1 nit minimum brightness 326 pixels per inch Night Mode using Modular Ultra or Wayfinder watch face Processor S10 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor W3 Apple wireless chip Second-generation Ultra Wideband Quad-core Neural Engine S9 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor W3 wireless chip Quad-core Neural Engine Storage 64GB 64GB Sensors Electrical heart sensor Third‑generation optical heart sensor Temperature sensor Compass Always‑on altimeter High‑g accelerometer High dynamic range gyroscope Ambient light sensor Depth gauge Water temperature sensor Electrical heart sensor Third-generation optical heart sensor Temperature sensor Depth gauge Water temperature sensor Compass Always-on altimeter High-g accelerometer High dynamic range gyroscope Ambient light sensor Double Tap Yes Yes Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode Up to 36 hours Up to 72 hours in Low Power Model Charging 0-80% in 30 minutes 0-80% in 60 minutes Price Starting at $399 (GPS only) Starting at $499 (GPS + Cellular) $799 Review Apple Watch Series 10 Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: design

The Apple Watch Series 10 had a significant face-lift compared to the Apple Watch Series 9. The new watch is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes and comes in titanium and traditional aluminum. The aluminum cases are offered in Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver, while the titanium options are Slate, Gold, and Natural. No stainless steel version or a Product Red color option exists this year. Like previous models, the Series 10 features a Digital Crown and a side button on the watch’s right side.

The Series 10 refresh means it is 10% thinner and lighter than the previous model. This may not sound like a lot, but it’s noticeable, especially as the watch sits more flush on your wrist. Though this change isn’t necessarily a game changer, it’s impressive nonetheless. Another change Apple made to the Series 10 is the aluminum finish, which is now polished on the Jet Black model. The Silver and Rose Gold colors continue to have a matte aluminum finish.

The Ultra 2 is available in a single size, 49mm, in Black or Natural Titanium. Its case is more durable than the Series 10’s. In addition to a Digital Crown and side button, the Ultra 2 features an Action button that can be personalized for different functions. A similar button can be found on the iPhone 16 series. Due to its larger size and rugged construction, the Ultra 2 is noticeably heavier than the Series 10. The Ultra 2 also has a louder speaker designed for outdoor use and emergencies.

This has to be a tie, as it depends on what you want in a smartwatch. Do you want big and rugged? Pick the Ultra 2. Sleek and stylish? Then it’s the Series 10 all the way.

Winner: Tie

Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: display

The Apple Watch Series 10 boasts a larger display than its predecessor, the Series 9, and features Apple’s cutting-edge third-generation LTPO OLED technology. This advancement translates to a wider refresh rate range and enhanced power efficiency, surpassing the Series 9 and Ultra 2. With a remarkable 2,000 nits of peak brightness, the Series 10 ensures exceptional visibility in bright environments, while its 1-nit minimum brightness allows for comfortable viewing in lowlight conditions.

Furthermore, the Series 10’s wide-angle OLED technology significantly improves off-axis viewing angles, resulting in a screen that appears up to 40% brighter than the Series 9 when viewed at an angle.

While the Ultra 2 retains its crown as the brightest Apple Watch display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it ideal for extreme sunlight, the Series 10 offers a compelling combination of size, efficiency, and viewing angle enhancements. We’re giving it to the Ultra 2 because of the peak brightness, but it’s close.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: health and fitness tracking

The Series 10 and Ultra 2 watches share the same health and fitness features, including the iconic activity rings we expect from these wearable devices. With the introduction of watchOS 11, it’s now possible to pause these rings on specific days without breaking a streak, which is important to note.

Both watches also allow tracking for a wide range of workouts, and you can use Apple Fitness+ on both watches for guided workouts. New this year, both watches support Training Load, which helps you understand how the intensity of your workouts may affect your body over time.

Both watches have an ECG app for detecting high and low heart rates and providing notifications, as well as nightly wrist temperature sensing for cycle tracking and sleep tracking. Later this year, both watches and the Series 9 will also receive an update to include sleep apnea tracking. This feature uses the Apple Watch’s accelerometer to monitor breathing patterns during sleep and alert the user to potential signs of sleep apnea.

The Ultra 2 is designed to perform health and fitness tasks in more extreme conditions than the Series 10. As such, it meets the MIL-STD 810H standard. For example, the Ultra 2’s altimeter offers a wider range when tracking elevation or monitoring progress for activities like hiking or cycling. The longer-range altimeter can also provide better navigation and weather forecasting, depending on your location. Are you a swimmer? Where the Series 10 provides 50 meters of water resistance, the Ultra 2 doubles this to 100 meters. The Ultra 2 has also earned EN13319 certification, which isessential for divers needing accurate depth information.

Finally, only the Ultra 2 has a siren, which is essential to anyone who plans to go out into the wilderness or climb a high mountain and might require lifesaving assistance.

To summarize the health and fitness section, the Series 10 and Ultra 2 can perform basic tasks and offer the same workout routines. The Ultra 2, however, takes this further since it’s designed to work in more extreme conditions.

So which wins here? The Ultra 2’s additional safety features and rugged protection gives it an edge, so it takes this — but it’s worth keeping in mind that you may not need this features at all. If that’s you, then this one is another tie.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra 2

Watch Ultra 2: software and performance

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 share the same watchOS 11 software, offering identical features like Emergency SOS, fall and crash detection, and a mindfulness app for tracking your mental well-being.

While Apple doesn’t explicitly state the duration of software support for its watches, historical trends suggest a lifespan of five to seven years. This means your Apple Watch will likely receive software updates and security enhancements long after you’ve upgraded to a newer model.

Interestingly, the Series 10 surpasses the Ultra 2 in processing power, as it features the new S10 SiP compared to the Ultra 2’s S9 SiP. This translates to potentially faster performance and smoother operation, though Apple Watches have generally maintained excellent performance across generations. The S10 SiP also enables the Series 10 to utilize a more advanced display technology with a broader refresh rate range and improved power efficiency.

Despite the Series 10 having an edge in power, it doesn’t translate to much, so this is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: battery and charging

If you’ve made it this far in this article and still haven’t found a reason to pick the year-old Ultra 2 over the Series 10, keep reading.

The power efficiency gains from the S10 SiP don’t appear to have extended the Apple Watch Series 10’s battery life. Like the Series 9 and earlier models, the Series 10 only offers 18 hours of use between charges. In contrast, the Ultra 2 has been designed to provide up to 36 hours of battery life. The Ultra 2 also provides double the hours for Low Power Mode: 72 versus 36 hours on the Series 10.

Thankfully, both watches support fast charging. On the Series 10, we got the 80% battery after 30 minutes that Apple promised. Specifically, after just 10 minutes on the charger, the Series 10 went from 7% to 32% and was up to 78% after 30 minutes. A full recharge took about an hour.

On the Ultra 2, Apple says you should be able to get to 80% in about 60 minutes. This sounds about right, and although it doesn’t match the Series 10, keep in mind the overall battery life, which is better on the Ultra 2. Additionally, we could go from 0 to 100% in about 90 minutes.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: price

The Ultra 2 has one price: $799. For that, you get GPS and the option of paying for cellular. The Series 10 costs as low as $399 for the 42mm GPS-only aluminum version, but can go as high as $799 if you select a 46mm GPS + Cellular version in titanium with a stainless steel band. (Both options are available as an Apple Watch Hermès version, which raises the price even further.)

Most models are available to purchase now.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: verdict

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 share many similarities, resulting in a tie across various features. This makes the Series 10 an excellent value proposition, especially considering its more accessible price point than the higher-end Ultra 2 models. (This assumes you don’t go for a Series 10 watch in titanium, which brings the price nearly in line with the Ultra 2.)

However, the Ultra 2 maintains a clear advantage in critical areas such as display brightness (and size), slightly better health and fitness tracking capabilities, and significantly better battery life.

The Series 10 has undoubtedly narrowed the gap with the Ultra 2, representing the most significant advancement for the standard Apple Watch line. Nevertheless, the Ultra 2 remains our top recommendation, primarily due to its significantly longer battery life.

Ultimately, the best choice for you depends on your individual needs and priorities. If budget is a significant concern, you prefer a smaller watch, or you don’t require the Ultra 2’s specialized features for extreme activities, the Series 10 is an excellent option that you shouldn’t ignore.