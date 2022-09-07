 Skip to main content
Apple Watch Ultra is the most exciting (and strangest) Apple wearable in years

Prakhar Khanna
By

Apple is introducing an all-new Apple Watch lineup, called the Apple Watch Ultra. It is geared towards fitness enthusiasts and extreme sports fanatics. The Apple Watch Ultra goes up against the sports-focused Garmins of the world and does so with an extreme price tag.

The rugged Apple Watch Ultra has been rumored to feature a water-resistance rating of 50 meters and last more than a day, thanks to the bigger form factor, which undoubtedly packs a bigger battery. It should also come with a shatter-resistant display packed in the titanium casing. The Apple Watch Ultra is likely the largest Apple Watch to date at 47mm with a screen size of just under 2 inches. Apple’s unveiling the watch now, so check back soon for all of the official details!

This story is still developing, so check back soon for more information. 

