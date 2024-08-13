 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This astonishing charger takes less than 5 minutes to juice up a phone

By
The Realme 11 Pro+'s charging port.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It’s a miracle! At least, that’s what Realme says about its new 320W SuperSonic Charge battery charging technology. Following its early tease of SuperSonic, the superfast charging device has been fully revealed at an event in China, and here’s the miraculous part: It can charge a smartphone battery to full in just four minutes, 30 seconds.

By any standards, that’s impressive, and easily beats the fastest charging speeds we’re used to seeing from brands like OnePlus. With the right wall charger, phones like the OnePlus 12 fully charge in just under 30 minutes. It also beats phones like the Xiaomi 13 Pro with its 120W charger, which charges the battery fully in around 20 minutes.

Recommended Videos

It’s not just the total charge time that’s impressive, as Realme’s 320W SuperSonic Charge takes a minute to reach 26% and two minutes to reach 50% capacity. These figures come from Realme’s lab tests on the  SuperSonic Charge, and while some variation may exist depending on battery capacity and regional power supply, we’d expect it to be close to the real-world performance.

A promotional image for Realme's 320W SuperSonic Charge.
Realme

It has taken two years for Realme to finalize SuperSonic Charge, and it works via a combination of different technologies. One of the most important is it seems to need a special “folded” battery, which Realme says is a world’s first. It consists of four cells with a total capacity of 4,420mAh, yet it is still only 3mm thick. The 320W charger itself has dual USB ports and supports several proprietary charging systems including Power Delivery and SuperVOOC, plus something called UFCS.

This stands for Universal Fast Charging Specification, and it’s a standard that wraps various different protocols into one. It has been adopted by several Chinese smartphone manufacturers since its announcement in 2022. Realme indicates the UFCS protocol enables the 320W charging power. Realme’s 320W SuperSonic Charge is an exciting development, but we don’t know when it will arrive on a smartphone. Digital Trends has contacted Realme to find out more about the launch plans, and we will update this article when we hear back.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 9
Someone holding a pink Google Pixel 9.

In its Made by Google event on August 13, Google finally made the long-awaited Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold official. The Pixel 9 is Google’s base model in the lineup, a successor to the Google Pixel 8. It is also the most affordable entry point in the Pixel 9 lineup, at least until the inevitable launch of the Pixel 9a, which we aren't expecting until 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newly announced Google Pixel 9.
Google Pixel 9: price and availability
The Google Pixel 9 is currently available for preorder on the Google Store at a starting price of $799. You can also expect to see the phone at other retailers and carriers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and so on.

Read more
The Google Pixel Watch 3 looks like the Pixel Watch I’ve been waiting for
The 45mm and 41mm Google Pixel Watch 3 models next to each other.

It's hard to believe that Google released the first Pixel Watch a little less than two years ago. It was an important release, being the first smartwatch with the Pixel name, though the watch itself left a lot to be desired.

The Pixel Watch 2 came a year later, and while not perfect, it was a significant upgrade over its predecessor. Where the original Pixel Watch was a tough recommendation, the Pixel Watch 2 was legitimately good. We now have the newly announced Pixel Watch 3, and after spending some early hands-on time with it, I'm already convinced it could be Google's best Pixel Watch yet.
Two big hardware changes
The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 (left) and the 45mm size Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Read more
The best Google Pixel 9 cases in 2024
A Google Pink 9 in a pink case.

The next generation of Google Pixel is here with the Google Pixel 9. Not only did Google give us a fantastic Barbie pink color for the Pixel 9 (along with green, black, and white), but it also gave us more power with the Tensor G4, 12GB RAM, and a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 48MP ultrawide camera. It even has a new design with flat edges and a revamped camera bar that looks much more modern.

But as with any new electronic device, you’re going to want to make sure to keep it protected from everyday wear and tear. Here are some of the best cases for your Google Pixel 9 right now.

Read more