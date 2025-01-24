 Skip to main content
Asus’s next gaming phone has a very familiar look

The back of the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Asus’ ROG Phone 9 Pro is a powerful, sleek handset that’s optimized for gaming, and now we’ve learned the company plans to release the ROG Phone 9 FE — not from an official source, but from a huge leak that revealed the specs and several images of what the new model will look like.

Here’s what we know so far. The ROG Phone 9 FE is expected to release before the end of 2025, although a more specific launch window isn’t available. The phone is slated to arrive with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display and a maximum brightness of 2,500 nits. That’s more than enough to browse the web or play your favorite mobile game in direct sunlight.

The phone is also expected to sport a 165Hz refresh rate (up to 185Hz in Game Genie mode) and Gorilla Glass Victus 2; in other words, the same display as the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro. You should expect a slightly downgraded battery of 5,500mAh versus the 5,900mAh in the Phone 9 and 9 Pro, according to 91mobiles.

ROG Phone 9 FE render
91mobiles

The ROG Phone 9 FE isn’t messing around in terms of specs, either. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, boast 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also have a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. The front camera is a whopping 32MP for snagging the perfect selfie. The main spec downgrade is the lack of a telephoto camera lens on the FE.

What kind of gaming phone would it be if it didn’t come with a headphone port? The handset is equipped with a 3.5mm jack, dual-stereo speakers, and is compatible with Wi-Fi 7. You’ll be able to game competitively with this phone with ease, especially if you pair it with a mobile controller. Even if you don’t, its AirTrigger controls (programmable touchpads) make it easy to play with just your phone, no accessory required.

The phone weighs in at 225g and is 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9mm, and we only know of the Phantom Black color so far. The design remains largely the same as previous iterations, with only a few subtle differences, such as the addition of an “09” script down the side. It appears a version of Asus’s popular ROG Vision rear display will be part of the phone too. Gaming phones have grown in popularity over the last few years, and now you can find plenty of options so that you don’t have to pause Stardew Valley before leaving the house — just take it with you.

