The best accessories for the OnePlus 10 Pro

Getting your hands on the latest smartphone is always fun. What makes the experience better is getting interesting accessories to go along with your device. If you’ve bought the latest OnePlus 10 Pro and are looking for cool accessories to pair with your device, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a list of the six best accessories for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus Buds Pro

Any music lover knows this: The first accessory you buy for your latest smartphone is often a pair of sleek earbuds. What better pairing option is there than to pair the OnePlus Buds Pro with the OnePlus 10 Pro? With 40dB Active Noise Cancellation and up to 38 hours of battery life, these offer an immersive, long-lasting experience so you can enjoy your favorite songs without running to the charger. The best part? The OnePlus Buds Pro offer a personalized listening experience by giving you a unique hearing ID, which remembers your personal listening needs and makes sure you’re getting the best experience. You also get a powerful, punchy bass so you can enjoy music concert-style. Moreover, the buds can be connected to two devices with Bluetooth at once, so you can experiment and find what best works for you.

OnePlus Buds Z2

Say you love the idea of getting a pair of earbuds to pair with your OnePlus 10 Pro, but you want something cheaper than OnePlus Buds Pro. Then consider the OnePlus Buds Z2. These earbuds offer similar features to the OnePlus Buds Pro, including 40dB noise cancellation and 38-hour battery life. But they have some tricks of their own too, including a Transparency Mode that amplifies surrounding sounds, so you can still hear surrounding noises and don’t need to remove your earbuds after pausing them. These earbuds offer superior microphone and calling features with crystal clear clarity, so you can take all your important calls on the go. They’re also sweat-resistant so you can take them dancing, running, or use them in the gym.

Olixar Slim 15W Fast Wireless Charging Pad

OK, you’ve got the music going. Now you need something to keep the party running. Consider buying the Olixar Slim 15W Fast Wireless Charging Pad to keep your smartphone topped up quickly and easily. Using it is as easy as placing your smartphone on the charging pad and enjoying fast wireless charging anytime, anywhere. It offers 15W charging for the OnePlus 10 Pro, which isn’t the fastest in the world, but it’s good enough to get the job done. The charging pad has an LED indicator, so you know when your phone is still charging and when it’s done. It also has a nonslip design with four rubber feet so your prized phone doesn’t fall off when you’re not paying attention. The pad is quite lightweight so you can carry it anywhere, offering you a portable charging solution.

OnePlus Warp Charge USB-C Charging Cable

Whether you want to charge your phone or sync some files, you need a good cable to attach your smartphone to another device. Enter the OnePlus Warp Charge USB-C cable. This USB-C to USB-A cable provides both charging and file transfer functions so you can quickly send over photos, videos, movies, and other large files to your computer and charge at a blindingly fast speed. The best part is that this cable is compatible with most OnePlus devices so you can share it with your friends and family members. It’s also an official product from the OnePlus company, so you are guaranteed high quality and customer support in case things go wrong.

Olixar TriMount Windscreen, Dashboard, and Vent Car Holder

Want to take your OnePlus 10 Pro for a drive? Make sure you take along the Olixar OnePlus 10 Pro Windscreen, Dashboard, and Vent Car Holder. This 3-in-1 device lets you attach your smartphone to the windscreen, dashboard, or air vent, offering a flexible option to experiment with based on your driving needs and preferences. It offers a 360-degree rotation so you can find the best viewing angle no matter where you’re sitting in the car. It also offers universal compatibility for devices up to 7 inches so you can use it for other smartphones in your house. The best part is that you can use this holder with a phone case on so you don’t have to remove the case every time you mount your phone.

UAG Plasma Series Tough Case

OnePlus is known for its competitive pricing, but that doesn’t make the OnePlus 10 Pro a cheap phone. That’s why you should protect it with a good case. We have a good selection of the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases to choose from, but one that’s worth serious consideration is the UAG Plasma Series case. Impact-resistant bumpers join a truly unique design to make a case that looks good but performs even better. It’s lightweight but sports a military level of drop protection, and the grippy sides mean it’s less like you’ll drop your phone in the first place. The price is on the steeper side for a protective case, but this level of quality really is worth it.

Editors' Recommendations