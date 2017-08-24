Best Galaxy Note 8 cases to safeguard your Samsung phablet

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 smartphone is a giant blend of curved glass and metal that probably won’t survive an encounter with the sidewalk unscathed. If you’re going to spend close to $1,000 on a smartphone, then you had better invest a little more in some decent protection. We’ve highlighted a few different styles to help you find the right look and feel for you. These are the best Galaxy Note 8 cases and covers so far.

Incipio DualPro Case ($30) The DualPro design is one of the original and best dual layer cases, combining a hard, polycarbonate exterior with a shock absorbent inner core. The soft layer includes chunky button covers and generous cut-outs for all your ports, cameras, and other features. This solid, unfussy case offers drop protection up to 12 feet and there’s a raised edge to safeguard that curved display. It comes in a choice of different color combinations to provide a bit of contrast between the inner and outer layers. You’ll also find that this case has a soft-touch finish that enhances grip and makes it really comfy to hold. Incipio puts a lot into making cases, so you can be sure of a quality product. Buy one now from: Incipio

Speck Presidio Grip + Glitter Case ($50) It’s tough to find cases that combine style and reliability with clever design like this one does. This is a protective case that combines a hard polycarbonate shell with a shock absorbing rubber material that will keep your Note 8 safe from falls of up to 10 feet. The flexible material is also used to create a series of ridges on the outside which give it an interesting look, but, perhaps more importantly, seriously improve your grip. This eye-catching pink and peach combo is also infused with gold glitter, but you can get the same design, minus the glitter, in more conservative colors if you prefer. Buy one now from: Speck

Carved Traveler Wood Case ($24+) We’re big fans of Carved’s range of real wood cases, all designed and made in Elkhart, Indiana. They start out from $24 for a plain wood grain finish, or you can pay a bit more for inlaid wooden designs, painted finishes, inlaid shell and mother of pearl, or even cases made from recycled skateboards. There are a lot of beautiful and unique designs to choose from and they work with some talented artists to make Note 8 cases that really stand out from the crowd. The wooden panels are mounted on a basic black, plastic shell that holds your Note 8 securely. All the cut-outs you need are present and correct, there are thin button covers, and the texture on the sides enhances your grip. Buy one now from: Carved

Samsung Alcantara Case ($65) This official Samsung Galaxy Note 8 case is covered in alcantara, which is a soft blend of polyester and polyurethane that feels like suede, but is more durable. The case is a slim shell, so it won’t interfere with wireless chargers and it adds very little to the profile of your phone, but it does cover the corners and extend around the screen to provide basic protection. You’ll find large openings for uninhibited use of the camera, ports, S Pen, and other features, and there are button covers on the side for the volume and power. If you want a soft, warm feel with your case, then this could be the one for you. It comes in black, gray, khaki, or pink. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun

Griffin Survivor Clear Case ($20) Why not protect your phone without masking Samsung’s gorgeous design? Griffin’s clear Survivor case can do exactly that with solid drop protection for falls from up to 4 feet, a 6H hardness rating, and scratch-resistance. The crystal clear back panel is glossy polycarbonate, but the bumper around the frame is a softer material designed to take the sting out of bumps and falls. It’s a slim and subtle case that will still provide the protection you need. Opt for a completely clear version or pick up a case with a translucent colored tint. Buy one now from: Griffin

UAG Monarch Series Case ($60) If you want really solid protection for your Galaxy Note 8, why not go all in with a tough case from Urban Armor Gear? The Monarch Series sports the usual industrial UAG look, adding leather panels and alloy metal highlights to the lightweight, but strong, plastic frame. This case exceeds military drop test standards, so there’s no need to be concerned if your Note 8 takes a tumble. You also get big textured, tactile button covers and generous openings for easy access to everything. The sides are textured to add grip and the corners are reinforced and extend in all directions to prevent your phone from ever touching down. This Note 8 case also doesn’t interfere with Samsung Pay or the fast wireless charging. You can get it in black or crimson. Buy one now from: UAG

Tech21 Evo Tactical Case ($45) Having seen Tech21’s testing methods first hand, we know they take drop protection very seriously. The Evo Tactical has a clever design that goes around the frame of your Note 8, effectively providing three layers of protection and ensuring your phone can survive drops of up to 10 feet without a mark. Despite this level of protection, the case is fairly thin and light. There are large openings for easy access to ports, camera, and other features. You’ll also find button covers and raised lips top and bottom to protect the screen. Although it just comes in black, Tech21 has thrown in a design flourish on the back with a geometric pattern that’s also textured to create an interesting look and enhance your grip. Buy one now from: Tech21