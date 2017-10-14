Stay safe with the best Google Pixel 2 XL screen protectors

Google’s Pixel 2 XL packs in a class-leading camera, a big battery, and the latest tricks Android has to offer, but the real star of the show is that 6-inch P-OLED screen. With a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels, this vibrant, sharp display is a dream come true for movie-watching and games. But it may not stay that way. An encounter with keys in your pocket or bag could lead to scratches and scrapes. A fumble could lead to a shattering sidewalk collision. We’ve looked at the best Pixel 2 XL cases already, now it’s time to think about the best Google Pixel 2 XL screen protectors.

Tempered glass is your best for solid screen protection and Griffin is a name you can trust. This screen protector scores 9H on the hardness scale, it’s only 0.5mm thick, and it has been subjected to keys and hammer impact testing. It should fit with most cases and it also sports a special coating to repel fingerprints and smudges. It’s quite pricey, but you get a decent application kit with it and it will keep your Pixel 2 XL screen in tip-top condition. It comes with a lifetime warranty, too.

At only 0.3mm thick and with curved edges, this screen protector has a small footprint that makes for easy pairing with a case. It is 9H tempered glass that’s scratch resistant and it sports an oleophobic coating to shrug off smudges. The design is a bit different than you might be used to, because only the black frame edges are adhesive. According to AmFilm this allows for greater sensitivity on the touchscreen and bubble-free installation.

If your budget is blown, then you might consider this reasonably priced two pack from Skinomi, but be warned – this is a TPU screen protector and plastic won’t safeguard your screen as well as tempered glass. It will provide a bit of impact absorption and guard against small scratches. It also has UV protection, so it shouldn’t yellow, and there’s a lifetime replacement warranty. If you already have a case with a decent bezel or extended frame to protect the screen, then this might be enough.

You may recoil at the $50 price tag here, but replacing your Pixel 2 XL screen is going to cost north of $200, so it may prove worth it. This screen protector has everything – tempered glass, curved edges, and precise cut-outs. Your 6-inch screen will be safe from scratches and cracks, it won’t impact touch sensitivity, and there’s a one-year warranty to cater to problems.

For a perfect fit, this completely clear tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel 2 XL might tempt you. It has accurate cut-outs to ensure there’s no interference with normal phone usage. It’s just 0.3mm thick, so it doesn’t add much to the profile of your phone. Not only will it guard against cracks and scrapes, it should also keep smudges at bay thanks to a special coating. It’s quite expensive, but the fact that it’s on sale at Google’s store is a vote of confidence in its protective capabilities and fit.

