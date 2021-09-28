The iPhone 13 Pro Max is here with its gorgeous 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and A15 Bionic chip. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one of these phones, you’ll want to protect your investment, as they start at over $1,000. Chances are you’ve already checked out our pick of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases — now it’s time to get serious about protecting that stunning screen. It’s tough, but it’s not invulnerable to damage.

There’s something on this list of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors for everyone, from tempered glass protectors to film ones. We’ll be updating this list regularly as more screen protectors are released, so check back if you don’t see one that’s quite right for you.

Tech21 Impact Glass Screen Protector

Tech21’s Impact Glass protector is made from toughened glass and designed to withstand over 200N of force, providing superior protection for your new iPhone. The anti-scratch finish means you can slide your iPhone into your pocket or pop it in your bag without worrying about keys or coins scratching your screen, and this protector is made with antimicrobial materials to keep germs at bay, too. All this, and it comes with a handy applicator to ensure a precise application.

Totallee Glass Screen Protector

One of these screen protectors from Totallee will set you back $39, but you can also pick up a handy two-pack for $68. This ultra-tough tempered glass protector is well worth the price, providing edge-to-edge coverage and protecting your screen from scratches, scuffs, and drops. It’s compatible with most cases and comes with a handy microfiber cloth and alcohol wipe for easy, bubble-free installation.

Supershieldz Film Screen Protector 6-Pack

Prefer film screen protectors or on a tight budget? You won’t find a much better bang for your buck than this six-pack of screen protectors from Supershieldz. Constructed from Japanese PET film, these protectors are easy to apply and won’t leave residue behind when removed. With six films in the pack, you can replace your screen protector whenever you need, too.

Speck ShieldView Glass Screen Protector

Speck is known for its protective cases, so why not pick up one of its screen protectors too? This ultra-thin tempered glass protector is just 0.33mm wide, so it won’t add bulk to your new phone. The 9H scratch-resistant coating means scratches and scuffs are a thing of the past, and there’s a dirt and fingerprint repellent coating too, keeping your phone — and your screen protector — looking as good as new for longer. Each protector is treated with Microban antimicrobial protection, which reduces stain and odor-causing bacteria on your screen by up to 99%. There’s no risk of a messy installation either thanks to the included GoofProof installation kit.

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass XTR Screen Protector

This is one of the most expensive screen protectors on our list, but we promise it’s worth every penny. It’s Zagg’s most advanced screen protector, made with tempered glass and reinforced with D30 to keep your phone safe from drops and scratches. This protector provides edge-to-edge coverage for your phone’s screen, and also features an Eyesafe blue light filter, great if you use your phone at night or in bed, as blue light can interfere with your sleep. A nano-coating ensures maximum touch sensitivity and minimum friction, great for gamers.

Spigen EZ FIT GLAS.tR Privacy Screen Protector

With so many of us using our phones for everything from banking to online shopping, privacy is definitely something to consider when shopping for a new screen protector. This one from Spigen boasts privacy protection that means only the person directly in front of the screen can see what’s going on, shielding your personal information from prying eyes. Made from 9H hardness-rated tempered glass, it’s compatible with all Spigen’s cases and comes with an innovative alignment tray to ensure perfect application, even if you’ve never installed a screen protector before. There are two screen protectors in the pack, so you can keep one as a spare or give it to a friend or family member.

Whitestone Dome Glass EZ Screen Protector

This twin-pack of screen protectors from Whitestone includes two 9H hardness-rated 2.5D tempered glass protectors. The rounded edges of the screen protector ensure comfort, and this protector is compatible with most cases, too. An anti-fingerprint coating keeps greasy fingerprints at bay, and the handy installation tool means it’s easy to apply your screen protector without the risk of bubbles.

Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Glass Screen Protector

Protect your eyes with this anti-blue light screen protector from Ocushield, which effectively blocks up to 90% of blue light emissions. Made from super-strong tempered glass with a scratch-resistant and oleophobic coating, this screen protector utilizes antibacterial technology to shield against the growth of harmful bacteria on your phone screen. There’s an included tool that makes installation simple, too.

$34 from Mobile Fun

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Another tempered glass protector, this time from a brand known for its protective accessories. Olixar’s tempered glass protector costs under $20, yet provides superior protection for your screen. The ultra-tough 9H tempered glass protects against scratches, drops, and shock without affecting the in-screen fingerprint reader. It’s super slim, too, at just 0.26mm thick, so it won’t add bulk to your phone — great if you prefer to slip your phone into a pocket. Easy to install, this tempered glass protector is highly responsive and crystal clear, so you won’t even know it’s there once it’s applied.

IQ Shield Film Screen Protector

What provides edge-to-edge coverage, protects against scratches and scrapes, and features an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprints and prevent yellowing? This twin-pack of film screen protectors from IQ Shield. Self-healing technology means this protector recovers from minor scratches, dents, and imperfections while keeping your phone safe and fully responsive. You get two film protectors in the pack, so you can save one for future use or share it with a friend.

