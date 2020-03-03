For some iPhone 11 Pro users, there is nothing that pairs better with their new smartphone than a leather case. The feeling in the hand of soft, organic leather meeting the outside of a device crafted from cold aluminum and rigid glass is a pairing that can only be described as absolute perfection. For our best leather cases for iPhone 11 Pro guide, we take a look at different options for every situation, whether you simply want the best or something that you can take on your next mountain trek. We’ve also thrown in a synthetic vegan leather option for those who are so inclined.

Best Overall: Apple Leather Case

It might not surprise you that our top pick for the best iPhone 11 Pro leather case is awarded to Apple, but in case you are wondering, we have quite a few reasons why it’s our favorite option. For starters, Apple’s own leather case fits the iPhone 11 Pro like no other; it is the absolute perfect companion, and the iPhone wears it as though it’s a finely tailored suit. The body of the case is formed from finished European leather, while the volume and power buttons are machined aluminum. The inside of Apple’s leather case features a microfiber lining to keep your new iPhone free from scratches, and the outside can be selected from a variety of colors that change seasonally. If you can spare the money, it’s a case that we know you’ll love.

Best Rugged: Nomad Rugged Case

For fans of leather cases, the Nomad brand should need no introduction, as the company has offered leather cases for Apple products for quite some time. The company’s Rugged Case design has now made its way to the iPhone 11 Pro, bringing with it a case that is not only attractive but also extremely durable. The case itself is sourced from Horween Leather Co. of Chicago, one of the country’s oldest tanneries. Following a minimal yet protective design, the Nomad Rugged case features a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) bumper that protects your phone from drops of up to 6 feet, while still keeping your device thin. If you don’t mind adding a tad bit of extra thickness to your phone, it will go a long way in protecting your new investment.

Best Wallet Folio: Apple Leather Folio Case

Before we talk about this case, we are going to say it outright — this thing is expensive. But as the saying goes, you get what you pay for in the end. Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro leather folio case is gorgeous, but at well over $100, you might need to sit down and contemplate it a bit. As with Apple’s standard leather case, the Folio features finished European leather and machined aluminum buttons. What brings up the price of this case is the completely leather-bound cover that protects the screen and offers a built-in wallet for holding bills and cards. Unlike some other manufactures who choose to use a different material for the inside of their wallet cases, Apple uses finely stitched leather on both the inside and outside of this beauty.

Best Budget: Dockem Virtuosa M1 Case

The Virtuosa M1 is a genuine leather case from Dockem crafted from top-grain leather with a price tag of less than $20. An excellent pick for those looking to get their hands on a leather case without breaking the bank, the Virtuosa M1 also features metal side buttons and a back wallet pocket for a credit or ID card. The manufacturer does admit that the case should not be used by anyone prone to dropping cases, so take caution if you’ve found your previous iPhones leaping to the floor. One fascinating feature that the Virtuosa M1 sports is a metal plate that allows it to be used with the company’s lineup of magnetic mounts — and don’t worry, it is positioned so that it doesn’t interfere with wireless charging.

Best Active: Nomad Active Rugged Case

If you’re working on a construction site or enjoy hiking on the weekend, this might be the leather case for you. Featuring an almost identical design to Nomad’s standard Rugged Case, the Active uses an entirely different type of leather to help protect your device from your on-the-go lifestyle. The Nomad Active Rugged case uses Heinen leather, made in Germany, which is tanned in such a way that the surface becomes naturally water-resistant. iPhone 11 Pro users will still benefit from the company’s standard features such as 6 feet of drop protection and a wraparound TPE bumper while adding on the addition of water resistance (note that we didn’t say waterproof). The case even includes a wrist lanyard that can be used to keep your device around.

Best Synthetic: Cyrill Ciel Case

Are you looking out for the environment or not a fan of leather practices? Not a problem! Today, there are a collection of beautiful faux leather, also known as synthetic leather, products that look and feel great. For the iPhone 11 Pro, we recommend the Ciel case by Cyrill. With a look that is nearly identical to Apple’s offering, Cyrill serves up a vegan-friendly leather option that brings with it the beautiful texture and slip-resistance that users seek. The Ciel is available in a plethora of colors, including black, forest green, Meyer lemon, saddle brown, and taupe. For aesthetic reasons, some users may want to know before purchasing that the company’s branding is displayed on the bottom-back as a small yet elegant C logo; however, we do not feel it detracts from the overall styling.

