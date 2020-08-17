Samsung’s Galaxy S20 range — three phones, including the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra — is stylish and impressively powerful, but curved glass and shiny metal do not bear the consequences of accidental meetings with the sidewalk at all well. In other words, you really need to find some solid protection for your smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 may be the smallest of the new range, but it’s every bit as fragile as the Plus and Ultra. Here are the best Galaxy S20 cases we’ve spotted so far.

Burkley Carson Magnetic Detachable Wallet Case

Wallet cases are great, but you don’t always need the extra storage space offered. Wouldn’t it be easier if you could just remove the wallet part and keep the case? That’s clearly what Burkley thought, and it’s led to the excellent Carson magnetic wallet case. The case is magnetically secured to the wallet, so you can detach it when you just need a case, and attach it when you need a little extra room for cash, cards, or tickets. It’s made from premium full-grain leather, so it’ll age gracefully, can fold into a kickstand, and comes in a variety of colors. The downside is the high price — but if you’re after a versatile case with a lot of style, it’s a great choice.

Spigen Slim Armor CS Case

Spigen’s Slim Armor case is a classic, and the Slim Armor CS is a very welcome spin on a classic formula. It takes everything we love about the Slim Armor — the sleek design paired with tough materials and build quality — and pushes it to the next level with the addition of a sliding compartment with room for up to two cards or spare cash. It’s basically a wallet folio case without the folio, and it’s a great way to sneakily cart around your essentials. It comes with all of Spigen’s usual protection, like the Air Cushion tech to bolster against drops, and a premium dual-layer construction — and best of all, it’s not a bad price at all.

Otterbox Otter + Pop Symmetry Case

If you want protection, it’s hard to recommend anyone other than Otterbox — and now that it’s partnered with PopSocket, it’s even harder to recommend anything but the Otter + Pop Symmetry case. Essentially a Symmetry case with a PopSocket stuck on the back, the Otter + Pop gives you the extreme protection of the Symmetry case, including its durable dual-layer build that protects against a variety of threats, combined with the versatility of a PopSocket. The PopSocket sits flush with the case when not in use, but when popped out, it can be used as a finger grip or a kickstand for watching videos. It’s a great little case, though the high price may put some off.

Tech21 Studio Design Case

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a little on the understated side, but don’t worry, you can fix that with the brightly colored Studio Design case from Tech21. The fun pattern on the rear side of the case adds personality, and comes in a number of cute colors, making it a good choice for anyone who wants to make an immediate statement with their choice of case. But it’s not all about the looks — it’s got brawn too. Tech21 claims it can handle drops of up to 8 feet, it’s made from plant-based materials, and it has a microbe-fighting coating to help keep your phone squeaky clean. That’s a heck of a resume, and it makes the Studio Design a hard case to pass up.

Speck Presidio Grip Clear Case

Drop protection is important, but preventing a drop is even more important, and that’s where Speck’s Presidio Grip excels. The iconic ribbed design of Speck’s case isn’t just for looks, and the raised ribs are perfect for helping you keep a hold of your phone. It has a clear design, which means it’s perfect for showing off your phone’s style, and the anti-microbial coating reduces staining and odor over time. So it’s grippy, but it’s also very protective, with Speck boasting of drop protection up to an amazing 13 feet. If drops are your biggest fear, this case should be your choice.

Mous Limitless 3.0 Case

Rejecting the idea that style and substance are mutually exclusive, the latest version of the Mous Limitless case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 offers serious drop protection in a seriously stylish package. It’s a slim case, considering the protection it affords, and that’s partly due to the AiroShock technology which is designed to take the sting out of any impact. The back panel pictured is Aramid Fibre, at $55, but this case also comes with black leather, and in a walnut or bamboo wood finish for $50. The frame adds grip and all the cutouts and button covers you need are present and correct. This case also works with a series of add-on accessories from Mous such as wall and car mounts.

Samsung Clear View Case

If you’re not a fan of bulky cases, but you’d like some screen protection, then the official Clear View case from Samsung could be exactly what you’re looking for. It clips onto the sides of the Galaxy S20 and gives some basic protection at the corners, but the main attraction is the clear cover that folds over your screen when you’re not using it. The smart thing about this case is that it reveals incoming notifications without you having to open the cover. If you want something slim that won’t interfere with the feel of your S20 or any of its functions, then this unusual case could be ideal. You could make a strong argument that it’s overpriced, but official cases tend to be pricey and no other case is quite like this one.

Kerf Wood Case

It’s tough to beat the natural beauty of wood and every case from Kerf is handmade in the U.S. with responsibly sourced hardwoods. You have a choice of 14 different wood types and you can get text or images engraved. Kerf also offers a lifetime warranty, so if you’re concerned about how durable the wood will be, you needn’t be. The inside of the case has an ultra suede lining to cushion the S20. There are wooden button covers, accurate openings, and you can use wireless charging or NFC for mobile payments without having to remove the case. On the downside, these cases do inevitably add some bulk and they’re also expensive, starting from $69 and going far higher from there, but they’re a good choice if you want something unique.

Totallee Thin Case

If you want a thin layer of basic protection that will also enhance your grip on your S20, but you can’t stand logos or superfluous details, then Totallee has you covered. This case is as thin as they come — we’re talking 0.02 inches for the matte black and 0.03 inches for the clear one. It’s so light you’ll barely feel it and it’s completely free of branding. It offers a little protection for the camera suite and it will stop you from getting scratches or dings on the frame or glass of your S20, but we wouldn’t rely on this case for drop protection. It’s a little expensive for what it is, but fans of the minimalist look will be satisfied with this case.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case

Wallet cases can be handy if you like to travel light, or if you just prefer something that offers all-around coverage for slinging your phone in a bag or pocket. Snakehive brings some expertise and style to the table with this case inspired by vintage leather wallets of yore. There’s a simple plastic cradle in each wallet to hold your S20 in place and the leather surround has a magnetic closure. The inside cover is soft and sports three slots for credit cards or ID. There’s a full range of openings for easy access for everything, including the camera on the back. These wallets come in a wide range of colors, from classics like black or brown to teal or plum. The leather feels good in hand and will age in interesting ways.

Editors' Recommendations