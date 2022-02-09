The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Apart from the thrill of choosing a smartphone from among Samsung’s brand new slate of Galaxy S22 handsets, there is the equally head-spinning experience of selecting just the right case with which to enjoy and protect your new phone. While it’s still early to get a huge preview on all the possible cases out there, if you are among the first in line for Samsung’s 6.8-inch Matte Black, Matte White, Burgundy, or Green Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, you’ll not want to venture out of the house unless it has a high-quality case wrapped around it. Samsung offers a large variety of its own official designs for a custom fit on its own phone. Many other third-party vendors are also in on the action, and we’ll be adding more as they’re released. Here is a variety to choose from right now.

Samsung Smart Clear View Case for Galaxy S22 Ultra

This official Samsung Smart Clear View Cover Case — in burgundy, white, or black — is probably the optimal way to keep your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone protected from scratches, scrapes, and impacts, while also staying updated with notifications, time, battery life, incoming calls, and messages, thanks to the case’s clear view semi-transparent front cover. It provides unobtrusive full-screen protection without additional bulk and it’s precisely constructed to allow easy access to all ports, controls, and connectors, as well as Qi wireless charging. The Clear View cover attaches to the back cover of your S22 Ultra without adding any bulk and then folds over the front. Thus, the phone’s screen, back, and sides are protected from harm without the added thickness and weight normally associated with flip cases.

Samsung Silicone Cover Case for Galaxy S22 Ultra

Among Samsung’s arsenal of official cases is the slim Silicone Cover Case, which is stylish and simple and available in a variety of colors. Durable and slightly grippy, the case wraps tightly around the S22 Ultra’s edges for excellent protection and features a raised lip to guard against damage when the phone lies face down on a flat surface. The back is shielded against scratches, splashes, bumps, and impacts, and it comes without added bulk as well. With its perfect fit, the case stays out of the way of power and volume buttons, headphone and charging ports, and front and rear cameras, offering easy access to all ports, controls, and connectors. This case also supports Qi wireless charging.

Nillkin CamShield Pro Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Nillkin CamShield Pro Case showcases a non-slip camera protection design, corner reinforcement, and precision cutouts. The phone’s delicate camera lenses get upgraded protection via a 0.2mm lifted bezel slide cover that shields the camera glass from scratches and other damage. Made of environmentally friendly TPU and PC material, the case also features four-corner protection with fingerprint- and impact-resistant bumpers and corners. Additional non-slip textured designs on both sides offer a comfortable grip. The case is easy to apply and remove, with an open mold and precise function cutouts.

VePret Floral Design Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The thin-fit VePret case is specially targeted and designed for anyone who loves classic floral patterns and is as functional as it is beautiful. Made of flexible silicone with four inner cushion corners, it provides heavy-duty protection against bumps and drops. Tactile buttons with precise cutouts facilitate easy access to all control buttons without removing the case. Advanced printing technology ensures that the flower pattern remains vivid without fading over time. It’s also compatible with wireless charging and screen covers.

SQMCase Carbon Fiber Clear Cover for Galaxy S22 Ultra

This multifunctional case, made of soft TPU, gives you the ultimate flexibility for toting your Galaxy S22 Ultra in style, all with easy access to fingerprint unlocking. The case sports a shock-absorbent design wherein four corners absorb impact and wear and tear. The case provides full body protection with raised edges to ensure extra protection for the screen and camera. The soft rubber frame and built-in airbag provide full protection alongside the scratch- and fingerprint-resistant transparent back cover that displays the true color of your phone. A 360-degree rotating ring affords extra grip to reduce the risk of dropping your phone. The ring also acts as a built-in fold-out kickstand that firmly holds the phone in place for horizontal viewing. The metal plate on the back can attach to a magnetic car mount for navigation when driving. The Carbon Fiber Clear Cover works with most third-party screen protectors and other accessories.

Olixar Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Let the beauty of your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone shine through with the Olixar ultra-thin Clear Case. It may be invisible, but it doesn’t fall down on the job of protecting your smartphone. It’s made of an advanced TPU material that resists yellowing and maintains a transparent design while the case’s enhanced 1mm cover adds virtually no bulk to your phone. The raised lip around the back camera and front screen protects the glass from scratches, dust, dirt, and scuffs.

Editors' Recommendations