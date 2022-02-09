The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a beast of a 6.8-inch phone that is easy to see and use. However, the bigger the phone, the more likely that you could lose control over its bulk and accidentally send it crashing to an unfriendly sidewalk — especially when trying to operate it with one hand.

Most people will not think twice about getting a high-quality protective case for a phone this size, but many are more hesitant to buy an additional screen protector as well. A case may protect your phone if you drop it face down, but maybe not. Why take the chance when you can buy a screen shield that gives you a complete protective advantage? We’ve found a variety of screen protectors in both thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and glass, so whatever your style, your phone will emerge from all potential scrapes in pristine condition.

Supershieldz for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Protector

Supershieldz is a popular product for protecting many brands and sizes of smartphones for a reasonable price, and now it’s available for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to protect your screen from daily scratches, dust, and scrapes. The high-definition transparency film screen cover, made from TPU with easy installation, leaves no residue when removed. It facilitates genuine touch sensitivity for a natural feel that provides flawless touch screen accuracy and ensures maximum viewing resolution. The package includes two screen protectors.

Liquid Glass Screen Protector for all phones

Liquid Glass is an advanced technology — an invisible wipe-on screen protector that bonds to your smartphone’s glass to offer enhanced scratch, moisture, and impact resistance. It’s made of silica dioxide — microscopic particles of glass suspended in a liquid solution. That substance fills in the native imperfections of the screen to add an additional super thin layer of glass that is highly scratch- and shatter-resistant and boosts its strength to the 9H hardness level. It provides an easy, bubble-free wipe-on application with a universal fit that’s ideal for curved screens. It’s compatible with a vast variety of mobile devices, phones, tablets, smartwatches, cameras, and touchscreens. It’s also compatible with fingerprint readers and sensors. Liquid Glass is purely preventive. It is not designed to fix broken screens or existing scratches or damage.

Easges Flexible TPU Film Matte Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Easges flexible privacy screen protector two-pack for the Samsung S22 Ultra can block views from the left and right sides within 30 degrees to shield your private information from prying eyes. Its high-permeability privacy matte TPU film can self-repair scratches and bubbles automatically within 24 hours. The matte-finish surface is designed to reduce glare and fingerprints as it sticks to your phone screen to preserve a native touch-sensitive feel. It’s compatible with the fingerprint sensor to ensure a smooth unlock experience.

WRJ Screen Protector + Camera Lens Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The easy-installation WRJ Screen Protector and matching camera protector perfectly align with the contours of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This two-pack is made of flexible TPU material that’s highly transparent and super thin for a real touch feeling and high sensitivity. Its self-healing technology helps eliminate minor scratches on the film by repairing itself and significantly reduces dust, oil, and fingerprint smudges so your phone stays in pristine condition.

Imbzbk Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

This two-pack set of screen protectors includes non-glass privacy protectors and tempered glass camera protectors. If you’re out and about in public or using public transportation, the privacy screen protector ensures that your phone screen is visible only to you to keep personal information safe from strangers. The screen protector is made of premium TPU that covers the curved edges of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, providing maximum protection against damage. Nano-elastic material shields the screen from impact and drops. With high-response haptic touch technology, the thin 0.16mm design supports ultrasonic screen fingerprint with a fast unlocking speed and smooth touch. The company recommends re-recording fingerprints because the same finger is recorded at two different angles to capture a fuller range. The black tempered glass camera lens protector features nano electrostatic automatic absorption tech with easy installation and will not budge when removing the case. With up to 9H hardness tempered glass, it protects the camera from scratches, while a fingerprint-resistant coating keeps lenses clean. Light transmittance is nearly 100% and compatible with night shooting.

