The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases and covers

The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is a gorgeous tablet from Samsung, and its a competitor for Apple’s iPad Pro. It features a beautiful 12.4-inch screen that you’ll want to fiercely protect and an aluminum chassis you’ll want to shield from possible scratches. We’re taking a look at some of the best cases on the market for this new offering from Samsung. From slim-profile covers to rugged cases ready for impact, there’s something for everyone to protect their Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case

With its slightly futuristic, utilitarian vibe, the Unicorn Beetle Series Pro case from Supcase not only looks great, it also provides solid protection for your Tab S7 Plus. This dual-layer case features a hard polycarbonate outer shell with a flexible TPU inner that absorbs shock from drops and impact. There’s a built-in screen protector, too, for 360-degree protection for your tablet, plus raised edges around the screen and camera that prevent them from touching down, keeping them safe from scratches. The pop-out kickstand is a nice touch for video calls and hands-free viewing.

Fintie Slimshell Case

This super-slim shell case from Fintie ticks all the boxes for protection and looking good to boot. With its cool galaxy-inspired design, it’s not only a colorful addition to your Tab S7 Plus, but it’s durable, too. The premium PU leather exterior keeps your tablet safe from scratches and minor impacts, while a soft microfiber interior protects your screen from scratches. There’s a built-in holder for the S Pen, and the tri-fold cover handily folds back into a kickstand that’s adjustable to two different positions: One for typing, the other for hands-free Netflix binges or video calls. The colorful design and slim profile of this case make it hard to resist for under $25.

Olixar Flexishield Case

Sometimes simple is best — like this clear shell case from Olixar, which shows off your Tab S7 Plus while keeping it safe. The durable yet flexible gel shell has a non-slip coating to prevent your tablet from sliding off surfaces or through your fingers, with reinforced corners for added protection against drops and a raised bezel around the screen to prevent scratches when your tablet is placed face down. This slim, lightweight case is ideal for those who take a minimalist approach to life, and at under $9, it’s a bargain, too.

Poetic TurtleSkin Series Case

If you’re looking for a case that’s child-friendly, the Poetic TurtleSkin Series Case is our pick of the bunch. The rear turtle shell design is constructed from ultra-thick, non-toxic silicone with a tactile side and back grip, stopping your Tab S7 Plus from slipping through little fingers. The hardshell case has a protective splash-proof coating, too, making it ideal for use on the go. An in-built S Pen holder, raised supports for drop protection, and shock-absorbing corner protection round out the package. There are even raised air vents in the interior to keep your Tab S7 Plus from overheating, great news if you’re into gaming or watching movies on your tablet. This case comes in blue, red, or black.

Ringke Fusion Case

The Fusion Case from Ringke makes our list for a number of reasons. Firstly, it looks great and is available in two colors: Crystal Clear or Smoke Black (which is still a clear case but has translucent black bumpers). Secondly, although it’s super-slim, it provides solid protection, with a double-layer polycarbonate shell and raised corner TPU bumpers to protect against drops and bumps. Finally, there are some nice little touches, like a flexible TPU S Pen holder and Duo-QuikCatch holes to attach your choice of lanyard or strap. At under $20, the price isn’t bad either.

Infiland Stand Cover Case

Infiland offers a sleek and office-friendly case with its multi-angle folio. This textured case offers a safe grip on your tablet, and its folding design provides the sleep/wake functions familiar to most with folio-style tablet cases. The back of the case has a neat place to tuck away your stylus when not in use, and the case can be folded to help the tablet stand upright. The vinyl texture of the Infiland case and the various color choices make this an attractive case, and it’s a decent value for protecting your tablet while maintaining its thin profile.

Samsung Book Cover Keyboard

We already mentioned the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is seen as the natural competitor to Apple’s powerful iPad Pro, so it stands to reason it’s also compatible with its own stunning keyboard case. This slick folio keyboard design is straight from Samsung itself, and sports a large-format trackpad along with dedicated function keys to bring a feeling of true productivity and enable office-ready full-computer-style use. This case makes writing emails from the airport lounge or home office an absolute breeze, and while it’s expensive, the additional utility is worth it.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

For those looking to add a lot of extra protection or who find themselves in more hazardous situations — whether it be working on a job site or hiking through the wilderness — Spigen’s Tough Armor Pro offers rugged protection for even the most perilous environment. It features a built-in kickstand for hands-free use as well as some intense shock absorption and raised edges in case your tablet takes a tumble. This is the perfect case for any tablet owners looking to go the extra mile in keeping their devices out of harm’s way.

Neepanda Trifold Smart Case

This light case from Neepanda is a great budget option for those of you who may be seeking a folio-style case for mostly home use or any other easy-going tablet use. If drops, falls, dirt, or grime aren’t your biggest concerns then the Neepanda Tri-Fold case is a great stylish choice. It offers the usual folded stand arrangement as well as automatic sleep/wake functionality. This is a great case for anyone on a budget still looking for cute designs.

Supveco Shockproof Case

We’re rounding out this list of cases with a simple hard rubber tri-fold case from Supveco. It offers no frills, but gets the job done with hard rubber edge protection that also offers some shock absorption. The case is offered in a single black color in synthetic leather. For those of you using an S Pen stylus, this case offers a slot to put it away for safekeeping on the side of the rubber frame. If you’ve just bought your new tablet and you’re simply searching for a case to put on your Tab S7 Plus right out of the box, then look no further.

