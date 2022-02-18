The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra keyboard cases

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Tab tablets have hit the shelves, and if you want to go big, then the maxed-out model for you is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a beast of a tablet with a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen. But one of the most useful parts of these large tablets is how they can serve as a laptop substitute or alternative when necessary. For that, you need a reliable, tablet-friendly keyboard, preferably one that complements your Tab Ultra case.

Take a look at your best options below! And if you’re interested in the full setup, be sure to check out our picks for the best wireless mice, too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard

Best keyboard case for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Pros Easily the best keyboard case available for the Ultra

Can hold the S Pen too Cons Expensive

This Book Cover is the standard for Ultra keyboard cases, and because of the Ultra’s large size, it’s tough to find a combination of keyboard and case anywhere else but straight from Samsung. If you really need both accessories together, this is the pick for you. The cover also includes a fold-out 60-degree stand for working on your Tab wherever you are and a detachable S Pen holder if you frequently switch to stylus work. The battery-powered keyboard can also last up to three months without needing another charge. All this, and the Book Cover still remains very slim, easily compatible with any other sleeves or cases you may be using. The only thing to note is that it may take a little getting used to typing on such a flat keyboard.

Nulaxy KM12

Best backlit keyboard option

Pros Excellent backlighting

Comes with its own cover that can fold into a stand Cons Battery life could be better

Other keyboard-and-case combos are difficult to find for the S8 Tab Ultra, but there are ways to compromise while still getting many portable benefits. Nulazy’s option is to combine a keyboard and a PU leather cover that protects the keyboard when not in use but can fold out into a stand for your tablet whenever you are ready to type. It’s also a good pick if you prefer plenty of backlighting options, including five different backlight colors and three levels of brightness to choose between. The battery can last for up to 60 days on a full charge (less if you’re really taking advantage of the backlighting).

Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard

Best foldable keyboard option

Pros Secure, foldable design Cons The split keyboard may not be for everyone

One of the biggest advantages to a keyboard case is that it’s so portable when you’re moving from place to place and want to set up at a moment’s notice. Microsoft’s universal keyboard (it works just as well on Android and iOS) has a similar benefit with its quick-fold design. That means you can both protect the keys from dust or damage and quickly stow away the keyboard in your bag when not in use.

Logitech K780

Best multi-device keyboard option

Pros High-quality design

Rubber cradle for phones or tablets Cons Concave rounded keys aren't for everyone

Logitech makes some of the best keyboards around, so it’s easy to recommend one of its tablet-friendly keyboards for your Tab Ultra. This particular version includes a rubber cradle that’s ideal for positioning your tablet — or, if you already have a Tab Ultra stand, you can prop up your phone there while you work so you can see both at the same time. Logitech’s excellent design also includes a switch button to switch it quickly between devices and a rounded, cupped-key design that mobile users may find easier to handle.

Targus Multi-Platform Keyboard

Best budget keyboard option

Pros Affordable

Classic scissor-switch keys Cons Lower battery life than other picks

If you’d prefer to save while still getting a mobile-friendly keyboard for your Tab S8 Ultra, Targus has you covered with its simple, compact model. It may only cover the basics, but it does a great job with its more traditional scissor-switch keys that may feel very familiar to you. It runs on AA batteries in the base, and while battery life isn’t as great as some rechargeable options, there is a handy LED indicator so you know exactly when it’s time to replace them.

iClever BK05 Keyboard

Best tri-fold keyboard option

Pros Highly compact design

Backlighting options Cons The accompanying stand is a little too small for the Tab Ultra

Here’s another folding keyboard for you that makes an excellent companion for a tablet like the Ultra. It uses durable aluminum alloy for the base and includes balance stands so you can type at a more comfortable angle. It’s also one of the few folding keyboards with backlighting, including options for adjusting the color and brightness for how you prefer to work. There’s also a sturdy accompanying aluminum alloy stand for you to position a tablet or phone on while you work.

